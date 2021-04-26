Questions from a "dummy" - page 195

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https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/statistics

I can't find the description of parameters for LR Correlation and LR Standard Error in the link provided.

How to get them when optimizing EA? I need it for 'Custom max' optimization.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Статистика тестирования
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Статистика тестирования
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Статистика тестирования - Документация по MQL5
 
Rorschach:
Please tell me how to take the values from price[] into account in MA.Create.
No way. There everything works on quotes defined by PRICE_CLOSE parameter (for example).
 
solandr:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/statistics

I can't find the description of parameters for LR Correlation and LR Standard Error in the link provided.

How to get them when optimizing EA? I need it for 'Custom max' optimization.

The answer is here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page872#comment_331623

Also there is an ALGLIB https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1146

[Deleted]  

How can I get rid of this error?

2012.10.12 10:56:24 Trades '519613': failed buy stop 0.34 EURUSD at 1.29779 [Invalid stops]

Thank you.

      request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
      request.magic = MagicNumber;
      request.symbol = _Symbol;
      request.volume = Volume();
      request.price=NormalizeDouble(Ask+Distance*_Point,_Digits);
      request.sl = 0.0;
      request.tp = 0.0;
      request.deviation=Slippage;
      request.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP;
      request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN;


 
G001: How do I get rid of this error?
How is the value of the Distance variable determined/calculated?
[Deleted]  
Yedelkin:
How is the Distance variable defined/calculated?

Set in pips, always more

SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);

Although at this broker = 0


 

OK, moving on. If I comment out the line

will it make a difference?

2. I have anORDER_FILLING_RETURN identifier in my directory whichis not associated with the order type ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP.

[Deleted]  
Yedelkin:

OK, moving on. If I comment out the line

will it make a difference?

2. MyOrder typeORDER_FILLING_RETURN isnot associated with ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP.

input int    Slippage       = 21;

What do you mean by commenting?

I had it before.

request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
Changed it, thought something would change. )
 
G001: What do you mean by "comment"?

Well, put two slashes at the beginning of the line. This field is redundant for pending orders. We are looking for the source of the problem, so to speak, using the method of scientific experimentation

//request.deviation=Slippage;

G001 : I used to have 
request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;

Just leave it like that.

[Deleted]  
Yedelkin:

Well, put two slashes at the beginning of the line. This field is redundant for pending orders. We are looking for the source of the problem, so to speak, using the method of scientific experimentation

Leave it like that.

Got it, thanks, we'll see what happens.
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