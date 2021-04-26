Questions from a "dummy" - page 195
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https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/statistics
I can't find the description of parameters for LR Correlation and LR Standard Error in the link provided.
How to get them when optimizing EA? I need it for 'Custom max' optimization.
Please tell me how to take the values from price[] into account in MA.Create.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/statistics
I can't find the description of parameters for LR Correlation and LR Standard Error in the link provided.
How to get them when optimizing EA? I need it for 'Custom max' optimization.
The answer is here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page872#comment_331623
Also there is an ALGLIB https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1146
How can I get rid of this error?
2012.10.12 10:56:24 Trades '519613': failed buy stop 0.34 EURUSD at 1.29779 [Invalid stops]
Thank you.
How is the Distance variable defined/calculated?
Set in pips, always more
Although at this broker = 0
OK, moving on. If I comment out the line
will it make a difference?
2. I have anORDER_FILLING_RETURN identifier in my directory whichis not associated with the order type ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP.
OK, moving on. If I comment out the line
will it make a difference?
2. MyOrder typeORDER_FILLING_RETURN isnot associated with ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP.
What do you mean by commenting?
I had it before.
request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
Well, put two slashes at the beginning of the line. This field is redundant for pending orders. We are looking for the source of the problem, so to speak, using the method of scientific experimentation
//request.deviation=Slippage;
request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
Just leave it like that.
Well, put two slashes at the beginning of the line. This field is redundant for pending orders. We are looking for the source of the problem, so to speak, using the method of scientific experimentation
Leave it like that.