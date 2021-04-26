Questions from a "dummy" - page 192
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forum search works.
for example https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page4
Is this function suitable: OrderCalcMargin?
I'm not familiar with MT4. I need to know the maximum allowable volume of what?
In general, this function is easy to use: we enter 1.0 as a volume and obtain the margin for a single lot order. And then the proportion (I cannot recall right now between what and what exactly).
Thank you, and how do I know the maximum allowable volume with this function?
Question about the tester, I start to test the Expert Advisor, the tester works, but the amount of memory used is growing, the amount of memory used is increasing, the count goes to gigabytes. I use instances of classes in the Expert Advisor, which I do not close in any way, should I do it forcibly? Maybe there are already written articles by someone? The memory is released only when I close the terminal, is it normal?
Also, why when I close the tester, it continues to run as a process without freeing memory
Thanks