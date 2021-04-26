Questions from a "dummy" - page 192

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sergeev:

forum search works.

for example https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page4

Thanks for the feedback, I've read there before but didn't understand the substitute (
 
G001: How to transfer for a five if there is no Thanksgiving.
Would a function like this work: OrderCalcMargin?
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Yedelkin:
Is this function suitable: OrderCalcMargin?
Thank you, and how do I find out the maximum allowable volume with this function?
 
G001 Thank you, and how do you know the maximum allowable volume with this function?

I'm not familiar with MT4. I need to know the maximum allowable volume of what?

In general, this function is easy to use: we enter 1.0 as a volume and obtain the margin for a single lot order. And then the proportion (I cannot recall right now between what and what exactly).

 
G001:
Thank you, and how do I know the maximum allowable volume with this function?
Divide the deposit by the margin of one lot.Get the volume in lots for which you can open a trade.
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I need to know what is the maximum lot size I can open an order.
I can figure it out with this function as well. But will it be the best option?
 
G001: I can figure it out with this function as well. But will it be the best option?
You may have already seen the second option (at the link before) and you were not impressed with it. This function appeared after that discussion. Maybe, of course, there are other options, but I personally do not know about them.
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OK, thank you all. I will.
 
Hello. Please tell me if there is a ready solution (class) to show entry/exit levels with arrows when an EA is running. Like in the visual mode of the tester.
 

Question about the tester, I start to test the Expert Advisor, the tester works, but the amount of memory used is growing, the amount of memory used is increasing, the count goes to gigabytes. I use instances of classes in the Expert Advisor, which I do not close in any way, should I do it forcibly? Maybe there are already written articles by someone? The memory is released only when I close the terminal, is it normal?

Also, why when I close the tester, it continues to run as a process without freeing memory

Thanks

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