Questions from a "dummy" - page 240

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paladin800:
Is it possible for the visual indicator test to show 2 or more indicators instead of just 1?

Have a look here.

 

How do you move the line?

Created object

CChartObjectHLine h_line;

h_line.Create(0,"stopprice",0,stopprice);


You have to move it together with the stop.

Tried both h_line.Price() and h_line.SetDouble(). Nothing works. What is the right way?

 
tor4en:

How do you move the line?

Created object

CChartObjectHLine h_line;

h_line.Create(0,"stopprice",0,stopprice);


You have to move it together with the stop.

Tried both h_line.Price() and h_line.SetDouble(). Nothing works. What is the right way?

I have it figured out. Level was too low, didn't see it on the chart.
 

I've never written a script before. And here's a sly one :)

Here's the question: when running the script, it doesn't ask for parameters that it has defined as input. It just does its dirty work and doesn't ask for parameters. I would really like it to do this.

What do I need to do?

 
Vladix:

I've never written a script before. And here's a sly one :)

Here's the question: when running the script, it doesn't ask for parameters that it has defined as input. It just does its dirty work and doesn't ask for parameters. I would really like it to do this.

What do I need to do?

#property script_show_inputs
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Препроцессор / Свойства программ (#property)
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Препроцессор / Свойства программ (#property)
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Препроцессор / Свойства программ (#property) - Документация по MQL5
 
Heroix:
#property script_show_inputs
Thank you! Just what the doctor ordered.
 

I don't understand what function is used to select a graphical object? By its name, for example?

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/objects/objectgetinteger

etc.

By the name of the object, see properties, make sure the object exists.

Документация по MQL5: Графические объекты / ObjectGetInteger
Документация по MQL5: Графические объекты / ObjectGetInteger
  • www.mql5.com
Графические объекты / ObjectGetInteger - Документация по MQL5
 
Karlson:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/objects/objectgetinteger

etc.

By object name, see properties. Make sure the object exists beforehand.

ObjectFind() the object is found. What function should I use to select it to change the properties. I am working through the standard library.

CChartObjectHLine h_line;


I need to change the price coordinate, I do this:

h_line.Price(0,stopprice_for_short)


But the price of another object changes. How do I select "my" object?
 

Can you tell me please. Why do different brokers have different calendars?

1

And robot does not have any extra news? clearly not enough of what MQ has, what is the problem, and how to synchronise the calendar?

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