Questions from a "dummy" - page 240
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Is it possible for the visual indicator test to show 2 or more indicators instead of just 1?
Have a look here.
How do you move the line?
Created object
CChartObjectHLine h_line;
h_line.Create(0,"stopprice",0,stopprice);
You have to move it together with the stop.
Tried both h_line.Price() and h_line.SetDouble(). Nothing works. What is the right way?
How do you move the line?
Created object
CChartObjectHLine h_line;
h_line.Create(0,"stopprice",0,stopprice);
You have to move it together with the stop.
Tried both h_line.Price() and h_line.SetDouble(). Nothing works. What is the right way?
I've never written a script before. And here's a sly one :)
Here's the question: when running the script, it doesn't ask for parameters that it has defined as input. It just does its dirty work and doesn't ask for parameters. I would really like it to do this.
What do I need to do?
I've never written a script before. And here's a sly one :)
Here's the question: when running the script, it doesn't ask for parameters that it has defined as input. It just does its dirty work and doesn't ask for parameters. I would really like it to do this.
What do I need to do?
#property script_show_inputs
I don't understand what function is used to select a graphical object? By its name, for example?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/objects/objectgetinteger
etc.
By the name of the object, see properties, make sure the object exists.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/objects/objectgetinteger
etc.
By object name, see properties. Make sure the object exists beforehand.
ObjectFind() the object is found. What function should I use to select it to change the properties. I am working through the standard library.
CChartObjectHLine h_line;
I need to change the price coordinate, I do this:
h_line.Price(0,stopprice_for_short)
But the price of another object changes. How do I select "my" object?
Can you tell me please. Why do different brokers have different calendars?
And robot does not have any extra news? clearly not enough of what MQ has, what is the problem, and how to synchronise the calendar?