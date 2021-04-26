Questions from a "dummy" - page 201
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is it possible to disconnect the terminal from the internet? So that the terminal will boot off-line even if there is a connection.
Can you tell me how to find out the ticket of a trade in the history, which was executed on a pending order. Let's say we know that the ticket of the order is 14, we need to determine that the ticket of the deal is 8. I tried through position_id, but it returns all of the tickets for that symbol, since the creation of a position until its close.
Will this property not work?
DEAL_ORDER
Order on the basis of which the trade was executed
long
Will this property not work?
DEAL_ORDER
Order on the basis of which the trade was executed
long
If we search for deals and compare them with the original order, then we can, in the opposite direction, I guess there is no such thing?
ps. It works, thanks for the help)
Afternoon,
Problem with MetaTester 5 Build 712 (12 Oct 2012) - Stops are not displayed and not executed when testing MACD Expert Advisor(Advisors\ExpertMACD.ex5), etc.
The position itself is opened and everything seems to work. In the tester journal:
2012.11.01 14:12:12 2012.01.02 05:00:00 CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.29508 tp: 1.29108 [done at 1.29308]
2012.11.01 14:12:12 2012.01.02 05:00:00 deal #2 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.29308 [#2 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.29308]
2012.11.01 14:12:12 2012.01.02 05:00:00 deal #2 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.29308 done (based on order #2)
2012.11.01 14:12:12 2012.01.02 05:00:00 market sell 0.01 EURUSD (1.29308 / 1.29342 / 1.29308)
2012.11.01 14:12:12 Inp_Signal_MACD_StopLoss=20
2012.11.01 14:12:12 Inp_Signal_MACD_TakeProfit=20
2012.11.01 14:12:12 Inp_Signal_MACD_PeriodSignal=9
2012.11.01 14:12:12 Inp_Signal_MACD_PeriodSlow=24
2012.11.01 14:12:12 Inp_Signal_MACD_PeriodFast=12
2012.11.01 14:12:12 Inp_Expert_Title=ExpertMACD
2012.11.01 14:12:12 EURUSD,H1: testing of Experts\Advisors\ExpertMACD.ex5 from 2012.01.01 00:00 to 2012.10.31 00:00:
2012.11.01 14:12:12 EURUSD,H1 (HTOTAL.RU-MT5): every tick generating
2012.11.01 14:12:12 EURUSD,H1: contains 6196 bars of beginning data from 2011.01.03 00:00 to 2011.12.30 23:00
2012.11.01 14:12:12 EURUSD: history synchronized from 2011.01.03 to 2012.10.31
.
Please advise what I should change in the tester settings to display sl, tp in visualization mode?
Could you please advise what I should change in the tester settings to display sl, tp in visualization mode?
Yedelkin:
Посмотрите описание запроса при Market Execution. По-моему, для это вида исполнения рыночных ордеров SL- и ТР-уровни не предусмотрены.
Thank you, indeed not provided for.