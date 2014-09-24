Whether locking or counter positions are possible
Will there be in future versions of MT5 the possibility of opening counter positions (locking)? Or is one "average" position for an instrument made on purpose (to increase the profits of forex brokers or for other reasons) and will not be changed in the future. This drawback outweighs all the advantages that MT5 has in comparison with MT4, because it prevents the application of many trading strategies and leads to losses where MT4 made a profit. Why did they do it this way and not leave it as it was?
You do not even have to wait for the developers' answer, this question has been answered many times NO, it will not appear.
You should rebuild your brain, trading itself is not different, only our attitude and understanding.
Just wanted to know so to speak from reliable sources (and searching the forum did not find an answer to this question). Trading is very different - completely different conditions (even in details - for example take profit and stop loss levels of open positions disappear when making a new trade). Too bad if it doesn't appear, one can only hope that brokers will leave the possibility of using MT4.
I just wanted to find out from reliable sources, so to speak. Trading is very different - completely different conditions. It's a pity if it doesn't appear, so hopefully brokers will leave the possibility of using MT4.
Don't worry, MT4 will also be supported in parallel with MT5 for a long time to come. At least not for a year, after the start of MT5 on the real account.
support is particularly noticeable in build 392 ...
:)
A couple more builds and MT4 will not start at all ... support will be gone ... :)
support is particularly noticeable in build 392 ...
:)
A couple more builds and MT4 won't start at all ... Support issue will be gone ... :)
MT4 is quite a stable platform, and it is only natural that a lot of resources are invested in MT5.
If you have any remarks, write to servicedesk.
- www.mql5.com
support is especially noticeable in build 392 ...
It's like mass hysteria....
Why am I doing well? What am I doing wrong?
I still have the 225 release flying fine!
--
tried 392 - no problems
I still have the 225 release flying fine!
--
tried 392 - no problems
The problem is in the visual testing of indicator systems,
if you change a parameter in one of the indicator types
ALL of them will be removed from the chart,
except for the one in which you changed parameters ...
(it remains displayed on the chart ....)
e.g. we put 5 indicators on a chart, start testing, say, on an eur/usd h1
on the chart in the visual testing mode, then slow it down somewhere,
then we change one of the indicators' parameters.
build 229 - EVERYTHING is OK.
Build 392 - all indicators except the one in which you changed the parameter - disappear from the chart.
____________
It also writes
Denis Davydov -
Denis Davydov -" Do not use the latest build 229. After this build glitches upon glitches when working with Expert Advisors.
I have found it by the end of last week, very often indicators return zeros, and the EA itself calculates them strangely. And in the tester it is even funny,
Results are totally different with every new run of the Expert Advisor".
- www.mql5.com
It's like mass hysteria....
Why am I doing so well? What am I doing wrong?
probably nothing at all ....
Denis Davydov is, indeed, an authority. It's a pity he's dead. in the 19th century.
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Will future versions of the MT5 include the possibility of opening counter positions (locking), or is one "average" position for an instrument made on purpose (to increase profits for forex brokers or for other reasons) and will not be changed in the future. This drawback outweighs all the advantages that MT5 has in comparison with MT4, because it prevents the application of many trading strategies and leads to losses where MT4 made a profit. Why did they do it this way and not leave it as it was?