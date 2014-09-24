Whether locking or counter positions are possible - page 7
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if only because locking is a sham...
you buy 1 lot... then you sell 1 lot... you end up with zero instead of 2 differently directed lots.
if only because locking is a sham...
you buy 1 lot... then you sell 1 lot... you end up with zero instead of 2 differently directed lots.
I buy one lot at 100. Then I sell one lot at 200. Now I have a spread of 100 where I can buy at 101 and close that buy at 111. And so up to 150. Above 150 I can start selling. At 161 I sell and close the buy at 151. I keep doing the same until I go beyond my breakeven corridor. Then I again look for a better corridor, and two initially locked positions in the positive tray are safely closed with a total profit of 100. This is a concept. The truth is that many things are different there. But I have written the gist of it. You may spit, but it works.
My equity grows, my balance grows. Equity is almost always above balance.
It is a concept.
It's a fiction.
In some strange, mysterious, incomprehensible way the issue of addiction defies logic.
And characteristically the illness occurs against the background of invasive therapy and prophylaxis on the forum. And neither the age, education or experience of the patient can prevent the infection.
It's a fiction.
In some strange, mysterious, incomprehensible way the issue of addiction defies logic.
And characteristically the illness occurs against the background of invasive therapy and prophylaxis on the forum. And neither the age of the patient, nor his education or experience can prevent him from getting infected.
I buy one lot at a price of 100. Then I sell one lot at a price of 200. Now I have a spread of 100, where I can buy at 101 and close that buy at 111. And so up to 150. Above 150 I can start selling. At 161 I sell and close the buy at 151. I keep doing the same until I go beyond my breakeven corridor. Then I again look for a better corridor, and two initially locked positions in the positive tray are safely closed with a total profit of 100. This is a concept. The truth is that many things are different there. But I have written the gist of it. You may spit, but it works.
My equity grows, my balance grows. Equity is almost always above balance.
If you bought 1 lot for 100 and sold 1 lot for 200 then you just earned 100 and that's it... and you can buy or sell again after that...
Yes. That's netting. That's not what I'm talking about. It must be hard for you to accept that. There's no maths here.
What is one divided by two? 0.5 ? And if you add 0.5 + 0.5, what is it? 1 ?
What if it is not a number but an apple ?
Get to the root of it.
Yes. That's netting. That's not what I'm talking about. It must be hard for you to accept that. There's no maths here.
What is one divided by two? 0.5 ? And if you add 0.5 + 0.5, what is it? 1 ?
What if it's not a number, but an apple?
Get to the root of it.
Yes. That's netting. That's not what I'm talking about. It must be hard for you to accept that. There's no maths here.
What is one divided by two? 0.5 ? And if you add 0.5 + 0.5, what is it? 1 ?
What if it's not a number, but an apple?
Get to the root of it.
And how is this example with a number different from an apple?
The apple is left with two halves, not one whole. So in the positive loca you are blinded by a mathematical approach. And there is a different approach and a different reason.
I can give you another example. Woman+vibrator and woman+man. (maths and not maths)
I can also give you an example. Woman+vibrator and woman+man.