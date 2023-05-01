Rent Additional VPS

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Hey gang,

I want to register more than one VPS so that I can run separate EAs and not have them conflict with each other.  Does anyone know if that is a possibility?  I don't appear to have the option of registering another VPS, neither on an account already using a VPS, nor on another account for which I haven't registered a VPS.  In either case, all I see is this:

Any ideas?

 
tjoshpratt:

Hey gang,

I want to register more than one VPS so that I can run separate EAs and not have them conflict with each other.  Does anyone know if that is a possibility?  I don't appear to have the option of registering another VPS, neither on an account already using a VPS, nor on another account for which I haven't registered a VPS.  In either case, all I see is this:

Any ideas?

You can rent 1 MQL5 VPS per trading account.

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