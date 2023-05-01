Rent Additional VPS
tjoshpratt:
Hey gang,
I want to register more than one VPS so that I can run separate EAs and not have them conflict with each other. Does anyone know if that is a possibility? I don't appear to have the option of registering another VPS, neither on an account already using a VPS, nor on another account for which I haven't registered a VPS. In either case, all I see is this:
Any ideas?
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Hey gang,
I want to register more than one VPS so that I can run separate EAs and not have them conflict with each other. Does anyone know if that is a possibility? I don't appear to have the option of registering another VPS, neither on an account already using a VPS, nor on another account for which I haven't registered a VPS. In either case, all I see is this:
Any ideas?