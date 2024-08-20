Funds withdraw with a new phone
Only the Service Desk can help you with that.
Pedro Pacheco:
Pedro
Good afternoon everyone,
The phone number on my account has more than 10 years and I don't have that number ever since.
I need that number to withdraw.
Anyone know any solution? Because I can't withdraw anything without the old number.
Best regards,
Pedro
- If you have access to that phone number, please change the phone number in your profile before withdrawing money.
- If that phone number is lost, try contacting your mobile operator to restore it, then see point #1.
- If you cannot restore that phone number, then only the service desk can help you
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good afternoon everyone,
The phone number on my account has more than 10 years and I don't have that number ever since.
I need that number to withdraw.
Anyone know any solution? Because I can't withdraw anything without the old number.
Best regards,
Pedro