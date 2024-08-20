Funds withdraw with a new phone

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Good afternoon everyone,

The phone number on my account has more than 10 years and I don't have that number ever since.

I need that number to withdraw.

Anyone know any solution? Because I can't withdraw anything without the old number.

Best regards,

Pedro

 
Only the Service Desk can help you with that.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Only the Service Desk can help you with that.

The Service Desk will first ask what you want to withdraw, you don't have any products/signals/jobs)

 
Taras Slobodyanik #:

The Service Desk will first ask what you want to withdraw, you don't have any products/signals/jobs)

I don't think they would have asked your question even with a zero balance.

Nevertheless:

 
Pedro Pacheco:

Good afternoon everyone,

The phone number on my account has more than 10 years and I don't have that number ever since.

I need that number to withdraw.

Anyone know any solution? Because I can't withdraw anything without the old number.

Best regards,

Pedro

  1. If you have access to that phone number, please change the phone number in your profile before withdrawing money.
  2. If that phone number is lost, try contacting your mobile operator to restore it, then see point #1.
  3. If you cannot restore that phone number, then only the service desk can help you
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