Closed position (Push Notification) (Help)
send it at the moment it is closed, when it is closed.
Marco vd Heijden:How?
send it at the moment it is closed, when it is closed.
send it at the moment it is closed, when it is closed.
ah i see you are server dependant i was thinking your robot ordered to close , but it is a lever that is hit, then you can simply
check the notify of trade transactions function in settings.
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Hello,
I've been trying to fix my indicator which should send me a push notification if my order has hit SL or TP and for some reason every time an order closes I do get a push notification but for all my trades in my history. How do I make it so I only get it for the one that just closed and not the ones that have closed at a previous date? Thanks
void AlertOrder()
{
string txt;
double OCP;
int i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;
if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)==true)
{
OCP=OrderClosePrice();
if (OCP==OrderStopLoss()) txt="SL";
if (OCP==OrderTakeProfit()) txt="TP";
}
SendNotification(Symbol() + " hit "+txt+"");
}