MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 38
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1 . I was not given 2$ when I registered
2. I did not order any work.
I am charging for work on the cloud network.
By any chance did you deposit money into your mql5.com account from a card (bank or credit card)?
No, I have not transferred anything to my account, everything was only withdrawn, no problems until today. All deposits are from mql5 wallet only.
No, I have not transferred anything to my account, everything was only withdrawn, no problems until today. All deposits are from mql5 wallet only.
Then all that's left to do is to make an application to the service desk.
If agents are working on a laptop and the laptop is on battery (charging is switched off) will they accept tasks?
It doesn't recognise the location of the agents correctly. I have all from Ulyanovsk. I don't remember exactly, but when testing IPs on resources, the result is correct.
I don't remember exactly, but when testing IPs on resources, the result is correct.
I checked it now:
IP address: 176.116.138.68
Operating system: Microsoft Windows 8.1
Your browser: Firefox 64.0
Where are you from:Russia, Ulyanovsk
Your Service Provider: EVO (Telecom.ru Ltd.)
© 2ip.ru
"Pre-question: why do only some agents have a "Delete agent record" entry ?
why does cloud optimisation cut out? 63 tasks and then it crashes... can be switched off and on again - counts a few more tasks and then crashes again...
keeps recording in logs...
2020.05.06 16:04:07.865 MQL5 Cloud USA authorized (server build 2402)
2020.05.06 16:04:07.865 Tester MQL5 Cloud Europe selected for genetic computations
2020.05.06 16:04:08.210 MQL5 Cloud Europe common synchronization completed
2020.05.06 16:04:29.891 MQL5 Cloud Europe connection closed
2020.05.06 16:04:29.900 Tester MQL5 Cloud USA selected for genetic computations
2020.05.06 16:04:32.102 MQL5 Cloud USA common synchronization completed
2020.05.06 16:04:44.699 MQL5 Cloud USA connection closed
I have tried all ticks, both full brute force and genetic - the result is the same, i.e. none