MT5 Cloud Network took far too long and charged too much - why?
The time taken and cost is correct because the problem is in my EA - it is highly complex to begin with, and inefficiently coded.
I tested a much more simplified version, and it ran through 4,000 passes in just 24 seconds at a cost of around $0.60 USD!
Lesson learned - your EA's coding makes a HUGE difference to how fast it can be optimized.
I hope that's worthwhile knowing to others who think they're experiencing a speed and cost problem with MQL5 Cloud Network.
I was able to reproduce it now again , optimization keeps going endlesslay on same values , 1.4M how can it be ?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I ran a relatively simple optimisation of GBPUSD M1, 2020.08.03 to 2020.09.27 modelling 1 minute OHLC with Input variables set to require 4,000 passes/tasks.
I switched off Local agents and Local network farm, so as to only to use the MT5 Cloud Network.
The MT5 Cloud Network Agents' in MQL5 Cloud Europe and MQL5 Cloud Europe 2 both "Finished" almost instantly (without appearing to make many passes).
Then the MQL5 Cloud USA Agents' then a whole hour (aka: 60 minutes) to complete 3,987 passes at which point I gave up and stopped it because it was just taking forever to make each next pass.
In the process it cost $14.40 USD.
Can this possibly be correct, and if it is not then what has gone wrong?Any help, advice, feedback or even criticism would all be very much welcome at this stage!