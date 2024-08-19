MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 41

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Renat Fatkhullin:

In ImagePath add /dll after /run and restart the service.

Note that the dll file has to be manually placed on each computer.

About the address - got it. Returned the original values.

A few questions about DLL. I am talking about these.

dll


How do I get them? I found several options on my computer.

location


And put them in root folder of MetaTrader? (or MetaTester, depending on what spawned the agents)?

homedir

 
knodit:

Got it about the address. Returned the original values.

A few questions about the DLL. We are talking about these, right?



Where do I get them from? I found several options on my computer.



And put them in root folder of MetaTrader? (or MetaTester, depending on what spawned the agents)


System dlls do not need to be migrated.

Strange that using a dll, you ask such questions.

For information, it is forbidden to put any 'system' dll in the terminal directories. This is considered a hacking attempt regardless of the legality of those dlls.
 
Why does the tester keep asking for the internet, what does he want?
 
Sergey Chalyshev:
Why does the tester keep asking for the internet, what does he want?

Registered on the claud network.

 
Renat Fatkhullin :
System dlls should not be moved.

It is strange that using a dll, you are asking such questions.

For information, it is forbidden to put any 'system' dll in the terminal directories. This is considered a tampering attempt regardless of the legality of the dlls.
From which assembly is this checked and applied?
 
Alain Verleyen:
From which assembly is this checked and applied?

From many and for a long time now.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

It registers on the claud network.

I don't connect the cloud, what's it doing there?

It hangs for a few minutes

 
Sergey Chalyshev:

I'm not plugging in the Cloud, what's it doing there?

It hangs for a few minutes.

Please describe it in more detail.

With logs, conclusions and questions.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Please elaborate on this, with logs, conclusions and questions.

With logs, conclusions and questions.

I've already asked the question,

I'm too lazy to do the logs, but I'll try to catch it as soon as I have enough time.

It's up to you to draw the conclusions.

 
Renat Fatkhullin :

From many and for a long time now.

Really ?

Is TERMINAL_PATH not considered as "terminal directories" ?

Why is it allowed to run the Terminal with ms*32.dll there ?

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