MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 41
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In ImagePath add /dll after /run and restart the service.
Note that the dll file has to be manually placed on each computer.
About the address - got it. Returned the original values.
A few questions about DLL. I am talking about these.
How do I get them? I found several options on my computer.
And put them in root folder of MetaTrader? (or MetaTester, depending on what spawned the agents)?
Got it about the address. Returned the original values.
A few questions about the DLL. We are talking about these, right?
Where do I get them from? I found several options on my computer.
And put them in root folder of MetaTrader? (or MetaTester, depending on what spawned the agents)
Why does the tester keep asking for the internet, what does he want?
Registered on the claud network.
System dlls should not be moved.
From which assembly is this checked and applied?
From many and for a long time now.
It registers on the claud network.
I don't connect the cloud, what's it doing there?
It hangs for a few minutes
I'm not plugging in the Cloud, what's it doing there?
It hangs for a few minutes.
Please describe it in more detail.
With logs, conclusions and questions.
Please elaborate on this, with logs, conclusions and questions.
With logs, conclusions and questions.
I've already asked the question,
I'm too lazy to do the logs, but I'll try to catch it as soon as I have enough time.
It's up to you to draw the conclusions.
From many and for a long time now.
Really ?
Is TERMINAL_PATH not considered as "terminal directories" ?
Why is it allowed to run the Terminal with ms*32.dll there ?