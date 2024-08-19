MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 35
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yesterday, faced the same problem. 2 i7s (number of agents equals the number of cores, checkboxes are correct, nickname is correct) traffic goes, prots perform tasks in the stat - silence... today i will try to remove the i5 on the note to poke....
Yesterday there were actually no tasks in the cloud, respectively there is nothing to drip, the accrual is made once a day for the previous day.
yesterday, faced the same problem. 2 i7s (the number of agents equals the number of cores, checkboxes are on, the nickname is correct) traffic is going prots perform tasks in the stat - silence... today i will try to remove the i5 on the note to poke more....
Which processor? OS ?
Does the number of agents exposed correspond to the number of physical cores?
Why isn't"Sell the capacity of your agents..." ticked?
How much RAM do you have? More than 1GB?
Less - 512Mb. I didn't see anything about memory limitations anywhere.
Nevertheless, they are there:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/4927/page166#comment_401658