MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 35

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Yesterday I faced the same problem. 2 i7s (number of agents equal to the number of cores, ticks are ok, nickname is correct) traffic goes, proces perform tasks in the stat - silence... today I will try to remove the i5 on the note to poke....
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Dimosaicheg:
yesterday, faced the same problem. 2 i7s (number of agents equals the number of cores, checkboxes are correct, nickname is correct) traffic goes, prots perform tasks in the stat - silence... today i will try to remove the i5 on the note to poke....

Yesterday there were actually no tasks in the cloud, respectively there is nothing to drip, the accrual is made once a day for the previous day.


 
Dimosaicheg:
yesterday, faced the same problem. 2 i7s (the number of agents equals the number of cores, checkboxes are on, the nickname is correct) traffic is going prots perform tasks in the stat - silence... today i will try to remove the i5 on the note to poke more....
Statistics on the site appears with a delay. sometimes a day or two.
 
thanks guys... I'm aware of the delay (I have an agent provisioning clause in my profile=)) not the first month I've used them, it's just the fact that they haven't appeared in the agents that worries me... and the fact that they charge once a day might not have told me...
 
MetaDriver:

Which processor? OS ?

Does the number of agents exposed correspond to the number of physical cores?

CPU 3gz. Xr Yes, the agents correspond to the number of cores.
 
Why isn't"Sell the capacity of your agents..." ticked?
 
AlexandrVT:
Why isn't"Sell the capacity of your agents..." ticked?
How much RAM do you have? More than 1GB?
 
barabashkakvn:
How much RAM do you have? More than 1GB?
Less than 512Mb. I don't see any memory limitations anywhere.
 
AlexandrVT:
Less - 512Mb. I didn't see anything about memory limitations anywhere.

Nevertheless, they are there:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/4927/page166#comment_401658

 
I would like to clarify what the time indicated in the Metatester Agent Manager in the bottom right corner (Time taken) means and how does it relate to the funds credited?
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