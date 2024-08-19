MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 36

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gal:
I would like to clarify what the time indicated in the Metatester Agent Manager in the bottom right corner (Time taken) means and how does it relate to the funds credited?
This is the total working time of all agents. In FAC there is example of how you calculate profit for 1 hour and 1 month for agents with PR=100 (PR of your agents can be found in your profile).
So this is the time, in proportion to which your agents are charged for using the cloud.
Вопросы по оплате в сети распределенных вычислений MQL5 Cloud Network
Вопросы по оплате в сети распределенных вычислений MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Вопросы по оплате за участие в сети распределенных вычислений MQL5 Cloud Network.
 
How then can a situation arise where the amount of time spent from the task manager is 45 hours and 38 minutes and from the agent 6 hours and 4 minutes?
Files:
Metatester01.png  8 kb
 

The operating system's task manager counts the activity time of the process, while ours counts the net time spent working. In passive mode with no activity you can easily get this timing on the process.

And the agent manager shows the average running time for all agent cores. That is, 6 hours for all cores in operation. For example, 5 cores are averaged over 6 hours.

Payment is based on quanta of CPU billing resource consumed.

 

Then how can you make sure that funds are charged according to CPU load and in accordance with the formula: 1 hour (PR = 100) = 0.01 USD, moreover, have already had problems with incorrect charging.

Core run time at 100% load 15.5 hours PR = 170, that is 15.5 * 170/100 * 0.9 = 23.72 cents, and accrued for the core 14 cents?

 
gal:

Then how can you make sure that funds are charged according to CPU load and in accordance with the formula: 1 hour (PR = 100) = 0.01 USD, moreover, have already had problems with incorrect charging.

Core run time at 100% load 15.5 hours PR = 170, that is 15.5 * 170/100 * 0.9 = 23.72 cents, and accrued for the core 14 cents?

Where does 15.5 hours come from? Don't look at the time in task manager, it's the running time of the service (process), and it doesn't mean that all 15 hours it was running.
It may have been running for 30 minutes and the rest of the time it was just waiting for tasks, not doing anything. You can only go by the time listed in the agent manager and the average PR of the agents (as the time is also average).
Individually (per agent) there is no way to calculate the profit.
 
You may not be aware that CPU Time is not idle time but CPU time spent directly on code execution http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CPU_time and there is a separate parameter Idle Time for idle and waiting output input, you can open Task Manager and see what is charged when and how much.
CPU time - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
CPU time - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
  • en.wikipedia.org
CPU time and CPU usage have two main uses. The first use is to quantify the overall busyness of the system. When the CPU usage is above 70%, the user may experience lag. Such high CPU usage indicates insufficient processing power. Either the CPU needs to be upgraded, or the user experience reduced, for example, by switching to lower resolution...
 
gal:
You may not be aware that CPU Time is not idle time but CPU time spent directly on code execution http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CPU_time and there is a separate Idle Time parameter for idle time and waiting for output input, you can open Task Manager and see what is charged when and how much.
One last attempt to change your mind: the agent is always alive, it replies to the cloud that it's here and ready to accept tasks. So it is not Idle.
 
gal:
You may not be aware that CPU Time is not idle time but CPU time spent directly on code execution http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CPU_time and for idle time and waiting for output input there is a separate parameter Idle Time, you can open Task Manager and see what when and how much is charged.

Let me say it again. An agent's work is counted only by the time spent calculating tasks from the cloud. Background tasks - idle time waiting for tasks, time communicating with the cloud for service tasks: "I am so-and-so agent free" message to the cloud, etc. - you do not have to pay for it.

You can view paid time here:

Paid time

 
I do not need to change my mind, please answer the original question: howcan you make sure that funds are charged in accordance with processor load and in accordance with the formula: 1 hour (PR = 100) = 0.01 USD, the more so there were problems with incorrect charging. Where can I see what task and how much is charged to each agent and how does this relate to the amount of funds credited?
 
gal:
I'm not change my mind, please answer the original question:how can you make sure that money is accrued in accordance with the CPU load and in accordance with the formula: 1 hour (PR = 100) = 0.01 USD, in addition there were problems with incorrect calculation. Where can I see what task and how much is charged to each agent and how does this relate to the amount of funds credited?
  1. You can view the statistics: in the MetaTester 5 Agents Manager and in your profile under "Agents". These are all the statistics available to you.
  2. This is a cloud computing service, and paying for agents is just a nice little perk, but not an earning opportunity.
  3. I gave up keeping track of how many hours agents worked there a long time ago. If agents work, it's fine. If they don't work, it's fine too :).
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