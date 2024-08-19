MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 36
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So this is the time, in proportion to which your agents are charged for using the cloud.
The operating system's task manager counts the activity time of the process, while ours counts the net time spent working. In passive mode with no activity you can easily get this timing on the process.
And the agent manager shows the average running time for all agent cores. That is, 6 hours for all cores in operation. For example, 5 cores are averaged over 6 hours.
Payment is based on quanta of CPU billing resource consumed.
Then how can you make sure that funds are charged according to CPU load and in accordance with the formula: 1 hour (PR = 100) = 0.01 USD, moreover, have already had problems with incorrect charging.
Core run time at 100% load 15.5 hours PR = 170, that is 15.5 * 170/100 * 0.9 = 23.72 cents, and accrued for the core 14 cents?
Then how can you make sure that funds are charged according to CPU load and in accordance with the formula: 1 hour (PR = 100) = 0.01 USD, moreover, have already had problems with incorrect charging.
Core run time at 100% load 15.5 hours PR = 170, that is 15.5 * 170/100 * 0.9 = 23.72 cents, and accrued for the core 14 cents?
It may have been running for 30 minutes and the rest of the time it was just waiting for tasks, not doing anything. You can only go by the time listed in the agent manager and the average PR of the agents (as the time is also average).
Individually (per agent) there is no way to calculate the profit.
You may not be aware that CPU Time is not idle time but CPU time spent directly on code execution http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CPU_time and there is a separate Idle Time parameter for idle time and waiting for output input, you can open Task Manager and see what is charged when and how much.
You may not be aware that CPU Time is not idle time but CPU time spent directly on code execution http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CPU_time and for idle time and waiting for output input there is a separate parameter Idle Time, you can open Task Manager and see what when and how much is charged.
Let me say it again. An agent's work is counted only by the time spent calculating tasks from the cloud. Background tasks - idle time waiting for tasks, time communicating with the cloud for service tasks: "I am so-and-so agent free" message to the cloud, etc. - you do not have to pay for it.
You can view paid time here:
I'm not change my mind, please answer the original question:how can you make sure that money is accrued in accordance with the CPU load and in accordance with the formula: 1 hour (PR = 100) = 0.01 USD, in addition there were problems with incorrect calculation. Where can I see what task and how much is charged to each agent and how does this relate to the amount of funds credited?