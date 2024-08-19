MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 32
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something like half a day and took 6-8 credits. One pass on a championship iron takes 7-8 minutes.
...
7-8 minutes from the beginning of 2012? Why so long? Optimisation in All ticks mode?
are 12 pairs from the beginning of 2012 on a championship iron (from the autotester reports) in "All ticks" mode. On my iron one pass takes about 4.5 min.
But a much simpler Grider in "All ticks" mode takes longer to test with two or three tools than in the Champion EA with 12 pairs. The reasons are not clear to me, but it seems that a pending order placed takes more of the tester's resources, rather than "virtual placing" of an order (if the price is close to it or according to the market), i.e. than checking for conditions in the code.
are 12 pairs from the beginning of 2012 on a championship iron (from the autotester reports) in "All ticks" mode. On my iron one pass takes about 4.5 min.
But a much simpler Grider in "All ticks" mode takes longer to test with two or three tools than in the Champion EA with 12 pairs. I don't fully understand the reason why, but a pending order placed takes more of the tester's resources, rather than a "virtual placing" of an order (placing if the price is close to it or according to the market), i.e., than checking for conditions in the code.
respectively, brakes when shutting down the computer (up to three minutes). I've bored myself looking for the problem.
Reinstalling the agents does not help. Win 7 x64.
The second MetaTester service (of the two) stubbornly refuses to shut down manually, producing
correspondingly slows down when shutting down the computer (up to three minutes). Tired of looking for the problem.
Reinstalling the agents does not help. Win 7 x64.
Please attach zipped log files from /tester/agent name/logs for last day. There is no personally relevant information in logs.
We will look into it.
Logs of two agents respectively.
Maybe there's a connection, I don't know - I picked up RAM, ended up swapping cards, but I couldn't get the old ones to match the new ones. By time (about 1.5 weeks) seemed to match, as soon as I started to pick up the RAM and the brakes started.
Reinstalled the agents on the new memory, to no avail.
Advice for users. There is a program called Reg Organizer.
Go to Specific System Settings - Manually change various fine settings - System Interaction - Show more details about the operating system's shutdown actions - On.
Advice for users. There is a program called Reg Organizer.
Go to Specific System Settings - Manually change various fine settings - System Interaction - Show more details about the operating system's shutdown actions - On.
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Visual testing mt4 VS mt5 -
Ability to use template with indicators by enabling sample EA during visual testing . -
mt4 - yes.
mt5 - no.
Why ?