MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 40
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Found it, thanks!
Yes, the log is full of mistakes:
Yes, the log is full of mistakes:
What's the next thing to do about it? DLLs are allowed to be downloaded in the config. The computer has them on it. Is there any way to force DLLs so that the tester doesn't have an option to turn around and pretend it doesn't know where to find them?
DLLs are forbidden. At this point, no one in their right mind would let a DLL onto the network.
DLLs are not allowed. At this point, no one in their right mind would let a DLL onto the network
What do we do then to connect agents from remote machines?
And what then to do to connect agents from remote machines?
Forget the DLL.
To allow agents on the local network to use a DLL, you need to modify the service paths with the /dll switch in the registry
This will still not allow them in the cloud tasks. Allowed only for tasks on the local network.Perhaps we can add a built-in checkbox to allow dlls for local tasks in the tester agent interface.
To allow agents on the local network to use a DLL, you need to modify the service paths with the /dll switch in the registry
In this case, they will still be prohibited in the cloud tasks. It is only allowed for tasks in the local network.Possibly add a built-in checkbox to allow dlls for local tasks in the tester agent interface.
Renat, good day.
And you can tell us more about registry modification? It is clear that the tick will appear someday, probably, but it is necessary to consider it now.
I would be very grateful to you.
The registry for the service has this
But among the parameters that can be viewed in the metatester there is no/dll key
Here's a funny thing. If you start service not on IP 0.0.0.0, but on 127.0.0.1 or external IP like 192.168.0.10, then c external IP does not work, but on localhost - headend cannot connect to remote agent. Endless connecting to IP:3000
Set it to 0.0.0.0 - that's correct
Renat, good afternoon.
Can you tell us a bit more about modifying the registry? It's clear that a tick will probably appear someday, but we need to count it now.
I would be very grateful to you.
The registry for the service has this
But among the parameters that can be seen in the metatester there is no/dll key.
In ImagePath add /dll after /run and restart the service.
Note that the dll file needs to be manually placed on each computer.