MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 40

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knodit:

Found it, thanks!

Yes, the log is full of mistakes:

NS      2       07:58:28.933    VR-Smart-Grid-RU        2021.01.01 00:00:00   DLL loading is not allowed
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Yes, the log is full of mistakes:

What do I do about it? The DLL loading is enabled in the config. They are present on the computer. Is there any way to force DLLs so that the tester has no way of avoiding and pretending it doesn't know where to find them?
 
knodit:
What's the next thing to do about it? DLLs are allowed to be downloaded in the config. The computer has them on it. Is there any way to force DLLs so that the tester doesn't have an option to turn around and pretend it doesn't know where to find them?

DLLs are forbidden. At this point, no one in their right mind would let a DLL onto the network.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

DLLs are not allowed. At this point, no one in their right mind would let a DLL onto the network

What do we do then to connect agents from remote machines?

 
knodit:

And what then to do to connect agents from remote machines?

Forget the DLL.

 

To allow agents on the local network to use a DLL, you need to modify the service paths with the /dll switch in the registry

This will still not allow them in the cloud tasks. Allowed only for tasks on the local network.

Perhaps we can add a built-in checkbox to allow dlls for local tasks in the tester agent interface.
 
Renat Fatkhullin:

To allow agents on the local network to use a DLL, you need to modify the service paths with the /dll switch in the registry

In this case, they will still be prohibited in the cloud tasks. It is only allowed for tasks in the local network.

Possibly add a built-in checkbox to allow dlls for local tasks in the tester agent interface.

Renat, good day.

And you can tell us more about registry modification? It is clear that the tick will appear someday, probably, but it is necessary to consider it now.

I would be very grateful to you.

The registry for the service has this

register

But among the parameters that can be viewed in the metatester there is no/dll key

options

 
Curious point. If you start service not on IP 0.0.0.0, but on 127.0.0.1 or external IP like 192.168.0.10, then c external IP still does not work, and on localhost - headend cannot connect to remote agent. Endless connecting to IP:3000
 
knodit:
Here's a funny thing. If you start service not on IP 0.0.0.0, but on 127.0.0.1 or external IP like 192.168.0.10, then c external IP does not work, but on localhost - headend cannot connect to remote agent. Endless connecting to IP:3000

Set it to 0.0.0.0 - that's correct

 
knodit:

Renat, good afternoon.

Can you tell us a bit more about modifying the registry? It's clear that a tick will probably appear someday, but we need to count it now.

I would be very grateful to you.

The registry for the service has this

But among the parameters that can be seen in the metatester there is no/dll key.


In ImagePath add /dll after /run and restart the service.

Note that the dll file needs to be manually placed on each computer.

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