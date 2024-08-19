MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 39
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figured it out...
2020.05.06 18:08:07.479 Tester genetic mode turned on, to use complete algorithm decrease amount of optimised parameters
and how many parameters can be optimised without genetics? where is it described?
Well, this is a mess, gentlemen... to lose money because of a glitch?
Instead of 10k overcharged, he charged me 19 million.
A completely non-transparent system and most importantly, why did it go into deficit?what is this mosbirch?
Good afternoon, can you tell me why optimisation in the cloud is not running.
Configuration for example:
1) EA from Examples/Moving Average.ex5
2) Optimization: All symbols selected in Market Watch
3) In the Agents tab put Use MQL5 Cloud Network, others disabled, statuses against MQL5 Cloud - ready
4) Balance is 20.0
5) Silence in logs after launching:
This is the status it holds. Can you tell me what is wrong?
How can I make sure that the remote agents are doing something?
Connected two agents from a remote machine via Local Network Farm. Searching, authorisation, transferring tasks - everything went fine.
But it's been three hours and the percentage is not increasing. MetaTester shows zero runs on the remote computer, though I've encountered traffic exchange of hundreds of megabytes.
Is there some unexplicit button?
In the log it says that I connected to the agent, authorized, synchronization was successful. But the numbers aren't going up...
How can I make sure that the remote agents are doing something?
Connected two agents from a remote machine via Local Network Farm. Searching, authorisation, transferring tasks - everything went fine.
But it's been three hours and the percentage is not increasing. MetaTester shows zero runs on the remote computer, though I've encountered traffic exchange of hundreds of megabytes.
Is there some unexplicit button?
In the log it says that I connected to the agent, authorized, synchronization was successful. But the numbers aren't going up...
Screenshots per machine, please. Attach agent log files as text files. In order to understand what we are talking about.
The text files did not work - the counting is going on. Screenshots of full logs from the start of optimisation
The text files did not work - the counting is going on. Screenshots made full logs since optimization started
DLLs are not allowed.
Check also agent log file on remote machine - will there be "DLL banned" error as well.
Well, it does say that it is not allowed to import dll into MQ5 Cloud Network.
But my cloud never worked on any of the machines at all. And there were already 5 of them. The capacity for the calculation is given - already 1.1 dollars earned for participating in cloud computing. But I cannot send something to the cloud for calculation.
In the MT5 settings on both machines it says that I can import dll.
What logs are we talking about with MetaTester? Where do they lie?
Well, it does say that it is not allowed to import dll into MQ5 Cloud Network.
But my cloud never worked on any of the machines at all. And there were already 5 of them. The capacity for the calculation is given - already 1.1 dollars earned for participating in cloud computing. But I cannot send something to the cloud for calculation.
In the MT5 settings on both machines it says that I can import dll.
What logs are we talking about with MetaTester? Where do they belong?
On your computer where you installed the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, go to the installation folder and open the agent folder ('Agent-XXXX'). In this folder you will find the logs.
Found it, thanks!
Re-created the services via Metatrader. Previously created services via MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
Connected again. Again, there is the same picture.
Fragment of common.ini
[Experts]
AllowDllImport=1
Enabled=1
Account=1
Profile=1
Chart=0
Api=0
DisableOpenCL=
WebRequest=0
DisableFPExceptionsLog=0
WebRequestUrl=
Import DLL in config is allowed.