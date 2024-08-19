MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 39

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figured it out...

2020.05.06 18:08:07.479 Tester genetic mode turned on, to use complete algorithm decrease amount of optimised parameters

and how many parameters can be optimised without genetics? where is it described?

 

Well, this is a mess, gentlemen... to lose money because of a glitch?

Instead of 10k overcharged, he charged me 19 million.

A completely non-transparent system and most importantly, why did it go into deficit?

what is this mosbirch?
 

Good afternoon, can you tell me why optimisation in the cloud is not running.


Configuration for example:

1) EA from Examples/Moving Average.ex5

2) Optimization: All symbols selected in Market Watch

3) In the Agents tab put Use MQL5 Cloud Network, others disabled, statuses against MQL5 Cloud - ready

4) Balance is 20.0

5) Silence in logs after launching:

2020.08.22 20:56:42.667 Tester Experts\Examples\Moving Average\Moving Average.ex5 on EURUSD,H1 from 2020.08.01 00:00 to 2020.08.21 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.667 Tester optimization on all Market Watch symbols started

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester history synchronization of 21 Market Watch symbols started on 4 threads

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester EURUSD: history data begins from 2018.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2011.12.19 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester GBPUSD: history data begins from 2018.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester GBPUSD: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester USDCHF: history data begins from 2018.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester USDCHF: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester USDJPY: history data begins from 2018.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester USDJPY: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester USDCAD: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester USDCAD: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.673 Tester AUDUSD: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester AUDUSD: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester NZDUSD: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester NZDUSD: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester AUDNZD: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester AUDNZD: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester AUDCAD: history data begins from 2016.01.04 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester AUDCAD: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester AUDCHF: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester AUDCHF: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester AUDJPY: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester AUDJPY: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester CHFJPY: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester CHFJPY: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURGBP: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURGBP: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURAUD: history data begins from 2018.04.18 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURAUD: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURCHF: history data begins from 2018.04.30 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURCHF: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURJPY: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURJPY: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURNZD: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURNZD: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURCAD: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.674 Tester EURCAD: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.675 Tester GBPCHF: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.675 Tester GBPCHF: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.675 Tester GBPJPY: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.675 Tester GBPJPY: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.675 Tester CADCHF: history data begins from 2018.05.01 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.675 Tester CADCHF: ticks data begins from 2020.01.02 00:00

2020.08.22 20:56:42.675 Tester Market Watch symbols history synchronized


This is the status it holds. Can you tell me what is wrong?



 

How can I make sure that the remote agents are doing something?

Connected two agents from a remote machine via Local Network Farm. Searching, authorisation, transferring tasks - everything went fine.

But it's been three hours and the percentage is not increasing. MetaTester shows zero runs on the remote computer, though I've encountered traffic exchange of hundreds of megabytes.

Is there some unexplicit button?

In the log it says that I connected to the agent, authorized, synchronization was successful. But the numbers aren't going up...

 
knodit:

How can I make sure that the remote agents are doing something?

Connected two agents from a remote machine via Local Network Farm. Searching, authorisation, transferring tasks - everything went fine.

But it's been three hours and the percentage is not increasing. MetaTester shows zero runs on the remote computer, though I've encountered traffic exchange of hundreds of megabytes.

Is there some unexplicit button?

In the log it says that I connected to the agent, authorized, synchronization was successful. But the numbers aren't going up...

Screenshots per machine, please. Attach agent log files as text files. In order to understand what we are talking about.

 

The text files did not work - the counting is going on. Screenshots of full logs from the start of optimisation

Basic machine First part of the logs Part two of the logs Part three of the logs Remote machine

 
knodit:

The text files did not work - the counting is going on. Screenshots made full logs since optimization started


DLLs are not allowed.

Check also agent log file on remote machine - will there be "DLL banned" error as well.

 

Well, it does say that it is not allowed to import dll into MQ5 Cloud Network.

But my cloud never worked on any of the machines at all. And there were already 5 of them. The capacity for the calculation is given - already 1.1 dollars earned for participating in cloud computing. But I cannot send something to the cloud for calculation.

In the MT5 settings on both machines it says that I can import dll.

What logs are we talking about with MetaTester? Where do they lie?

 
knodit:

Well, it does say that it is not allowed to import dll into MQ5 Cloud Network.

But my cloud never worked on any of the machines at all. And there were already 5 of them. The capacity for the calculation is given - already 1.1 dollars earned for participating in cloud computing. But I cannot send something to the cloud for calculation.

In the MT5 settings on both machines it says that I can import dll.

What logs are we talking about with MetaTester? Where do they belong?

On your computer where you installed the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, go to the installation folder and open the agent folder ('Agent-XXXX'). In this folder you will find the logs.

 

Found it, thanks!

Re-created the services via Metatrader. Previously created services via MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Connected again. Again, there is the same picture.

Fragment of common.ini

[Experts]
AllowDllImport=1
Enabled=1
Account=1
Profile=1
Chart=0
Api=0
DisableOpenCL=
WebRequest=0
DisableFPExceptionsLog=0
WebRequestUrl=

Import DLL in config is allowed.

Files:
20210814.log  2225 kb
20210814.log  10616 kb
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