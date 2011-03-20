Happy New Year 2011! - page 5

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"Put it on the schedule." Maybe it'll catch on. Not even to overlay, but to overlay.
Двадцать Четыре, и ни на иоту больше! - MQL4 форум
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Двадцать Четыре, и ни на иоту больше! - MQL4 форум
 

Hello Christmas tree new year

While celebrating New Year's Eve, the 25-year-old mother of two suddenly wanted to have another child. She wanted to start this plan immediately. The woman's husband was not too enthusiastic about the idea. The woman grabbed a knife and started chasing her husband, hoping to force him to perform his marital duty. However, she did not succeed in catching the frightened man. Tired of the chase, the woman climbs onto the table and ceremonially hara-kiri herself. When her husband saw this, he too suffered a fit of remorse and stabbed himself in the stomach.

On January 7, Orthodox Christmas Day, crimes took on the hue of religious fanaticism. A 25-year-old woman in Voronezh, who was visiting her parents, mentioned at the table that she sometimes heard strange voices. The parents thought her daughter was possessed by demons and were obliged to drink five litres of holy water. When the woman could not hold that much liquid in her stomach, the parents decided that they had encountered resistance from demons. They started drinking their daughter by force and then jumped on top of her. In the morning, the younger sister of the victim called an ambulance. However, the medics were unable to save the woman.

 
Mischek:

Hello Christmas tree new year

Oh, man. Bears, you decided to change roles? Everything was going so well and then this. Creepy.
 
sergeev:
Oh, man. Mishek, have you decided to change roles? Everything was going so well and then this. Creepy.
 

 

 

Google has an interesting service

Google Trends - Web Search interest - Worldwide, 2004 - present
Google Trends - Web Search interest - Worldwide, 2004 - present
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Explore Google Search trends with Google Trends.
 

you can compare the two at once


 

cool Automated Trading

and why nigeria ?

Google Trends - Web Search interest - Worldwide, 2004 - present
Google Trends - Web Search interest - Worldwide, 2004 - present
  • www.google.com
Explore Google Search trends with Google Trends.
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