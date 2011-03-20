Happy New Year 2011! - page 11

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"You realise that the first thing that will happen to you after all this is published..."

 
http://community.livejournal.com/pora_valit/
Sochi 2014 Olympics games. It`s...
  • 2014.01.22
  • tom3007
  • pora-valit.livejournal.com
Я хочу поделиться с Вами плюсами и минусами. К сожалению минусов больше чем плюсов от Sochi 2014 Olympics games. Sochi 2014 Olympics games это нарушение прав граждан РФ. Нелегал живя в США имеет больше прав чем обычный гражданин РФ.
 
 

SCOTOBASE (angry) - an audience crowd of low physiognomic quality

BROTHER'S MIRROR - fast running credits at the end of a programme showing the names of all those who worked on it.

Dictionary

 

people who live in Moscow and St. Petersburg and buy a $10+,000 TAZ should be treated with electricity

people buying an Opel are required to wear reflective stripes on their clothes and a "humiliate me!" sign;
people buying a Volga are required to wear a moustache and a rabbit hat all year round

Суммируя мнения посетителей автофорумов - ЯПлакалъ
  • Jus
  • www.yaplakal.com
ВО многом противоречивые и местами даже злые мнения... но так ведь на то они и форумы! - люди, живущие в Москве и в Питере, и покупающие за 10+ тысяч долларов ТАЗ - должны лечиться электричеством; - люди, покупающие Шкоду, думают что лофко всех наебали, потому что купили Фольцваген, не переплатив за брэнд; - люди, покупающие Мерседес, думают...
 

Lost your entire deposit ? there is a way out !

http://fast-die.kiev.ua/index.php

 

Someone will go hunting, say, a goose, bang one, then a big one flies, bang ... So it's a dangerous sport.

 


xxx: I'll find you sooner or later
yyy: you mean Caps Lock?

32% of Russians believe Putin revolves around Medvedev.

 

A kleptomaniac cat steals to the delight of his owners

Новости | Кот–клептоман ворует на радость хозяевам | Animal.ru
  • animal.ru
Кот–клептоман ворует на радость хозяевам - За последние несколько лет кот клептоман украл у горожан более 600 (!
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