Happy New Year 2011! - page 11
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"You realise that the first thing that will happen to you after all this is published..."
SCOTOBASE (angry) - an audience crowd of low physiognomic quality
BROTHER'S MIRROR - fast running credits at the end of a programme showing the names of all those who worked on it.
Dictionary
people who live in Moscow and St. Petersburg and buy a $10+,000 TAZ should be treated with electricity
people buying an Opel are required to wear reflective stripes on their clothes and a "humiliate me!" sign;
people buying a Volga are required to wear a moustache and a rabbit hat all year round
Lost your entire deposit ? there is a way out !
http://fast-die.kiev.ua/index.php
Someone will go hunting, say, a goose, bang one, then a big one flies, bang ... So it's a dangerous sport.
xxx: I'll find you sooner or later
yyy: you mean Caps Lock?
32% of Russians believe Putin revolves around Medvedev.
A kleptomaniac cat steals to the delight of his owners