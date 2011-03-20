Happy New Year 2011! - page 9

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It's a miracle, a marvel. It drives itself without diesel or electricity. It's beautiful.

 
Mischek:

It's a miracle, a marvel. It drives itself without diesel or electricity. It's beautiful.

Oh, come on... no diesel... :))) at 0:40 of the video, it went up in smoke. :)
 
sergeev:
come on... no diesel... :))) at 0:40 of the video, it went up in smoke. :)
The smoke's charcoal-colored, so it's honest.)
 
c mql4 link to read
Талантами новосибирского хакера восхитился даже обворованный банк
Талантами новосибирского хакера восхитился даже обворованный банк
  • 2011.02.08
  • news.rambler.ru
Условный срок для новосибирского хакера. Молодой программист Евгений Аникин, отсидевший год в следственном изоляторе, полностью признал вину и раскаялся в содеянном. В составе международной группы киберпреступников он взломал платежную систему RBS WorldPay и с помощью поддельных банковских карт обналичил более десяти миллионов долларов. Но он...
 
 

After 1:10 min.


 
Mischek:

After 1:10 min.

Why don't you make your own thread. It's New Year's Eve. And the material has nothing to do with it.

Something like - Humor from Mishek

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