Happy New Year 2011! - page 9
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It's a miracle, a marvel. It drives itself without diesel or electricity. It's beautiful.
It's a miracle, a marvel. It drives itself without diesel or electricity. It's beautiful.
come on... no diesel... :))) at 0:40 of the video, it went up in smoke. :)
After 1:10 min.
After 1:10 min.
Why don't you make your own thread. It's New Year's Eve. And the material has nothing to do with it.
Something like - Humor from Mishek