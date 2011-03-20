Happy New Year 2011! - page 2

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Mischek:

http://www.4to-skazhet-president.com/

To Sberbank he has already said everything. Listening at work today

Happy New Year!!!

 

Let this year those who really want to make money in the financial markets only begin to get stable profits)

 

 

and toys grow with the boys )

 
I almost got dizzy. :)
 
My favourite music. mmm.... thank you. :)
 

 
Mischek:

Micha! That was my favourite music. You ruined it! :)
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