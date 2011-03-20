Happy New Year 2011! - page 10
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Why don't you make your own thread. It's New Year's Eve. And the material has nothing to do with it anymore.
Something like - Humor from Mishek.
It seemed like a good name, quiet, not noticeable).
How many disputes were there - this is humor and this is not humor. "What are you posting about, it's humor..."
And then, "New Year's Eve" and no ...... ))
It's a good title, it's quiet, it's not noticeable.)
There's been a lot of arguments about whether it's humour or not. "Where do you put your dog, it's humor..."
And then, "New Year's Eve" and no ...... ))
Nah, the name of the thread is good enough. Humor, surprises, gags, shocks, sadness. Mishek, write it up! :)
Although I don't mind your author's thread, if it comes up.
Nah, the name of the branch is quite appropriate. Humour, surprises, gags, shocks, sadness. Bears, write it up! :)
Although I don't mind your author's thread, if it comes up.
It's okay, the most you can add (smoker), and so quite creative. Especially in August would look cool.
In a year I think it will grow so that a new one will have to be started.
click on the zoom icon in the bottom right corner
"The tricky science of mathematics, no matter how you spin it, in the end it all comes down to simple arithmetic" © Integer https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum
Sometimes something rolls around on your tongue, sometimes for years, and then bam.
And now disco