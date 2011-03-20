Happy New Year 2011!
Don't want to disappoint expectations, but unfortunately there will be no New Year
I join in with joo!And Mischek has dashed all hopes here too :)
Happy New Year 2011 to all!
Fewer losses, more profits and the robots should behave adequately.
Opening terminal,
Kolya M's lost the deposit!
I should have put a stop!
I was too lazy, dumbass!
Whoa! ;)
I join in congratulations!
If only the Christmas tree had
♪ If she had legs ♪
♪ She'd be running ♪
♪ On the path ♪
# She'd dance
# She'd dance with us
# She'd be tapping
♪ In her heels ♪
¶ And the toys on the tree ¶
¶ And all the toys ¶
♪ Colorful lanterns ♪
¶ And the crackers ¶
¶ And the Christmas tree would be twirling ¶
♪ Flags ♪
♪ Of crimson and silver ♪
♪ Of crimson and silver ♪
♪ Laughing on the Christmas tree ♪
¶ ¶
♪ And they'd clap their hands ♪
♪ In the palms of their hands ♪
¶ 'Cause tonight's the night ¶
♪ At the gate ♪
# Knockin' on the door
♪ New Year's Eve ♪
New, new
♪ Young and young ♪
With a golden beard!
Happy New Year 2011 to all!!!
Happiness, health, good luck and money!
Fewer bugs, errors, and other troubles.
May the New Year be many times better than the one that is leaving!
Happy New Year!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I heartily congratulate the community and developers of MetaQuotes Software Corp.
I wish good luck, financial prosperity and peace of mind to everyone! I also wish further continuous development and improvement of our beloved MT5 platform!
Hurrah!