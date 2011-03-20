Happy New Year 2011! - page 6

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- HELLO TO ALL!!!!
- Press Caps Lock.
- О!!! THANK YOU! SO MUCH MORE CONVENIENT!!!!


Habit is a terrible thing. Grandma salivates her finger when she flips through the pictures on her ipad.
 



 
Mischek:

The video is not being inserted.

You have to select "Use old embed code":


 
Renat:

You have to select "Use old embed code":


Got it, thanks.
 
http://vimeo.com/19139695#embed
Fire Department App - PSA
Fire Department App - PSA
  • 2011.01.24
  • vimeo.com
Public Service Announcement (PSA) to raise local awareness about innovative new location-aware iPhone application. The new app empowers everyday citizens to provide life-saving assistance to victims of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA). Application users who have indicated they are trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can now be notified if...
 

The corrido and the coriodors, but what a horse!

 
http://www.moskva.fm/what/help/song/101278
Сити-FM 87.9 FM эфир от 26 января 16:10 — Помогите узнать — MOSKVA.FM
Сити-FM 87.9 FM эфир от 26 января 16:10 — Помогите узнать — MOSKVA.FM
  • www.moskva.fm
MOSKVA.FM — Радиостанции Москвы в FM-диапазоне. Слушать радио онлайн в любое удобное время.
 
 

It feels good and it's not so bad for us.)

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