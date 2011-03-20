Happy New Year 2011! - page 12
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As Vlasov - Rustem ('The Other') .
February 25 at 21-30 on NTV
Here we go ))
Kids are great: Wherever you sit, there's a cube in your ass.
I'll get a hamster and call him Boyfriend. I'll tell everyone, "I've got a Boyfriend, I'm taking care of him. He shits in corners and sleeps in sawdust, but I love him just the way he is."
I know a family, husband and wife are lawyers. The husband's dad is a judge. The wife's parents are lawyers too. God forbid a divorce.
Favorite thing about cleaning the flat is chasing the cat with the hoover.
- Why does a hydrogen bomb have a parachute?
- So the locals can catch it on their phones and post it on YouTube and Twitter.
The ten most prosperous countries in the world in pictures