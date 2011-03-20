Happy New Year 2011! - page 12

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As Vlasov - Rustem ('The Other') .

February 25 at 21-30 on NTV


 

Here we go ))

 
 
 
 

Kids are great: Wherever you sit, there's a cube in your ass.

I'll get a hamster and call him Boyfriend. I'll tell everyone, "I've got a Boyfriend, I'm taking care of him. He shits in corners and sleeps in sawdust, but I love him just the way he is."


I know a family, husband and wife are lawyers. The husband's dad is a judge. The wife's parents are lawyers too. God forbid a divorce.


Favorite thing about cleaning the flat is chasing the cat with the hoover.


- Why does a hydrogen bomb have a parachute?
- So the locals can catch it on their phones and post it on YouTube and Twitter.

 

The ten most prosperous countries in the world in pictures

» Десятка самых процветающих стран мира в фотографиях Это интересно!
» Десятка самых процветающих стран мира в фотографиях Это интересно!
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Пять лет назад исследователи из института Легатум – мозгового центра Лондона – засели за составление рейтинга самых благополучных стран мира. И лишь недавно они опубликовали результаты своего исследования, получившие название «Индекс процветания 2010». В рейтинг вошли 110 стран мира, в которых проживает 90 % населения Земли. Каждая страна...
 
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Magic button. Волшебная кнопка "Сделать всё хорошо"
Magic button. Волшебная кнопка "Сделать всё хорошо"
  • button.dekel.ru
Кнопка «Сделать всё хорошо» предназначена для регулярного улучшения жизни. Рекомендуется к использованию специалистам разных профессий, как в коммерческих, так и в личных целях.
 
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