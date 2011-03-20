Happy New Year 2011! - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
where someone can buy 60 watermelons and no one asks "why?! "
Krylov's a rest.
A crow sits on a branch. A fox jumps out from behind the tree with a bat. Bangs the crow in the head, grabs the cheese and legs.
The crow wakes up after the knockout and scratches his head: "What a shortened fable!!!"