Happy New Year 2011! - page 16

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Mathematical problems are the only place in the world
where someone can buy 60 watermelons and no one asks "why?! "
 

 

Krylov's a rest.

A crow sits on a branch. A fox jumps out from behind the tree with a bat. Bangs the crow in the head, grabs the cheese and legs.

The crow wakes up after the knockout and scratches his head: "What a shortened fable!!!"


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