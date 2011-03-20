Happy New Year 2011! - page 3
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That's how you work, even formalisation is dying on the ground
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Happy New Year to all )
Wait till the old new year starts, then we can wish Happy New Year :)
Qualitative, creative.
Keep up the good work, Mikhail ;)
A change is coming up