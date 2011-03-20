Happy New Year 2011! - page 3

New comment
 

That's how you work, even formalisation is dying on the ground

Total costs (including staff pay) 298,324.34 roubles

 

 

 

 
Happy New Year everyone )
 
_Techno_:
Happy New Year to all )


Wait till the old new year starts, then we can wish Happy New Year :)

 
 

 

Qualitative, creative.

Keep up the good work, Mikhail ;)

 

A change is coming up

12345678910...16
New comment