Happy New Year 2011! - page 7

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In short - no collar, no tuft of hair on the top of the head. And what an open space for imagination, epithets and associations with friends and colleagues ...

I wonder how participation in the photo shoot will reflect on the exhibit's libido. How her personal life will be..,

how often she will remember in moments of intimacy the presenter of the "Health" programme and what words she will use

 

Dads! Present and future!

Theoretically it can't be, because it can never be. But it looks like it can.

Read it here .

Check it out here.

Sign up here .

Check the processed result here ( the delay may be a few hours, but it does not matter)

Открытое письмо
Открытое письмо
  • 2011.01.28
  • starushkalarina
  • starushkalarina.livejournal.com
Под катом -- открытое письмо, касающееся принятия образовательного стандарта для старшей школы. Прошу распространять и подписывать. Upd:Список обработанных подписей здесь. Они продолжают обрабатываться. Сейчас обработано подписей.
 

Report from the Finnish factory of the famous Kuusamo fishing lures

Kuusamon Uistin
Kuusamon Uistin
  • conwell
  • conwell.livejournal.com
Не постесняюсь преположить, что среди большой части мужского населения России вторым по "нахождению на слуху" названием финского города (после Nokia, разумеется) являеется Kuusamo. И все благодаря блеснам KUUSAMO, которые заняли достойное место в арсенале рыболовов страны... Поэтому, волею случая очутившись в этом городе, было бы совершенно...
 

http://www.shef.ac.uk/mediacentre/2011/1834-video-earth-edge-space.html

Can't find the page you're looking for? - News - The University of Sheffield
  • www.sheffield.ac.uk
In May 2012 we relaunched our Media Centre website and renamed it News. Our archive of news stories is still available, although the web addresses for some of these pages have now changed...
 
 
 

"Leetz mi spic fra mei hart" ©

 
Gea
РА «ВОСХОД»
РА «ВОСХОД»
  • ravoshod.ru
РА «Восход» креативное агентство №1 в России: медиапланирование, реклама, разработка логотипов, разработка фирменного стиля, дизайн сайтов
 
Mischek:

"Leetz mi spic fra mei hart" ©

I had a hearty laugh, thank you. :)
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