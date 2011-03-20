Happy New Year 2011! - page 7
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In short - no collar, no tuft of hair on the top of the head. And what an open space for imagination, epithets and associations with friends and colleagues ...
I wonder how participation in the photo shoot will reflect on the exhibit's libido. How her personal life will be..,
how often she will remember in moments of intimacy the presenter of the "Health" programme and what words she will use
Dads! Present and future!
Theoretically it can't be, because it can never be. But it looks like it can.
Read it here .
Check it out here.
Sign up here .
Check the processed result here ( the delay may be a few hours, but it does not matter)
An interesting account of how a man spent a 20-day holiday alone in the taiga, building himself a dugout in the process
Report from the Finnish factory of the famous Kuusamo fishing lures
http://www.shef.ac.uk/mediacentre/2011/1834-video-earth-edge-space.html
"Leetz mi spic fra mei hart" ©
"Leetz mi spic fra mei hart" ©