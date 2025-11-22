Errors, bugs, questions - page 994

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ns_k:

A new build is out. Where can I read what's new in it?

Thank you!

We'll publish it soon.
 
sion:

In 814 build, the EA started to swear when launching, and the launch stops at this inscription.

We have posted the 815 build on our demo server with a fix for handling the static buffer in Windows 8 x64.
Please upgrade.
 
I have written again to servicedesk. I hope this error is just me.
kinglion7:
Same error yesterday and today after update.

The terminal updates itself and asks for a restart.

After restart the error below.


Version of mt5setup.exe is 5.0.0.804

 

Good afternoon!

In the build 803 terminal at startup I get:

2013.06.08 12:55:13 Terminal Alpari NZ MT5 x64 build 803 started (Alpari NZ Limited)

2013.06.08 12:55:14 Terminal OpenCL not found, install the latest video driver for better performance


I got old build on the same PC:

2013.06.08 12:56:10 Terminal Alpari NZ MT5 build 742 started (Alpari NZ Limited)

2013.06.08 12:56:10 OpenCL Device #0: NVIDIA Corporation GeForce GTX 280 with OpenCL 1.0 GPU (30 units, 1296 MHz, 1024 Mb, version 320.18, rating 313)


Is this behavior to be expected?

 
vlad_123:

...

Is this behaviour to be expected?

Yes. OpenCL 1.0 is no longer supported as of some build.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Performance Testing of Selected Text Marks and Bitmaps on a Chart

Renat, 2013.04.28 13:48

What version of OpenCL did the processor run under? 1.0 or higher? We currently do not support older OpenCL 1.0 devices due to their glitches.

If the rating of a displayed OpenCL device does not recalculate at restarts, it means that the device crashed during one of the recalculations and ended up in the "do not count the rating to avoid crashes" list. The device will still work, but its rating will not be displayed. On a change of device characteristics (e.g. driver version update) a single attempt will be made to recalculate the rating.

OpenCL device rating is used to automatically select the fastest device by default when there is more than 1 device (GPU discrete, GPU embedded, CPU).


 

When opening the editor from the terminal from the navigator window by using some code

I get from time to time

The terminal may freeze or open the editor as usual.

It happens usually on the first start.

Win 7 x64.

What may it mean?

Upd after such an error all tabs in the editor are dropped.

 
Silent:

When opening the editor from the terminal from the navigator window by using some code

I get from time to time

The terminal may freeze or open the editor as usual.

It happens usually on the first start.

Win 7 x64.

What may it mean?

Upd after such an error all tabs in the editor are dropped.

Is 814/815 from Metaquotes demo? If so, these are unofficial versions. The official one, as I understand it, will be out in a week.

By the way, I don't have this problem ... (build 815)

 

OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES stopped working

code

enum ObjFA_tf
  {
   all_tf,                                               // все таймфреймы
   period_Current_tf                                     // только текущий
  };
input ObjFA_tf       ObjFA_tf_variant=all_tf;            // отображать на тф
int            current_period_tf;

   if(_Period==PERIOD_M1)  {current_period_tf=0x00000001;};
   if(_Period==PERIOD_M2)  {current_period_tf=0x00000002;};
   if(_Period==PERIOD_M3)  {current_period_tf=0x00000004;}; // и т. д.

//в цикле

         //--- задать тф
         if(ObjFA_tf_variant==all_tf)
           {ObjectSetInteger(0,ObjFA_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_ALL_PERIODS);};
         if(ObjFA_tf_variant==period_Current_tf)
           {ObjectSetInteger(0,ObjFA_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,current_period_tf);};
           Print("current_period_tf "+IntegerToString(current_period_tf));
           Print(ObjectGetInteger(0,ObjFA_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES));

Prints show that flags are set but objects remain visible on all TFs.

Line

ObjectSetInteger(0,ObjFA_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,current_period_tf);

changed to 

ObjectSetInteger(0,ObjFA_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_PERIOD_H1);

throwing out everything else (i.e., no options set tf) -

Print(ObjectGetInteger(0,ObjFA_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES));
The object remains visible on all TFs.
 
newdigital:

814/815 from Metaquotes demo? If yes, they are unofficial versions. The official one, as I understand it, will be out in a week.

By the way, I do not have such a problem ... (build 815)

Unofficial versions from the official website - how? Leak?

Yeah, Metaquotes demo.

Bug pops up on last 4-5 builds.

 
Silent:

Unofficial versions from the official website - how? Leak?

Yes, Metaquotes demo.

The error pops up on the last 4-5 builds.

I do not know ... If it did not go to the brokers and if there is no official release - then it is unofficial. There's even a branch in English at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12497 If the official version comes out in a week, it's OK.
Meta Trader 5 Build 814
Meta Trader 5 Build 814
  • www.mql5.com
And in this build I can't use a statically allocated buffer for copy of a specified buffer of an indicator, I must use dynamic array for this current build 814.
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