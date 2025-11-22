Errors, bugs, questions - page 997

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fellow:
What is the function that shows how much memory an EA is occupying? It happens sometimes that EA or script stops working because of memory shortage, so I need a function to find the place of memory increase during debugging.

Here are the identifiers for determining memory usage >> https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/terminalstatus

Maybe we can find out with the help of profiling during debugging?

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала - Документация по MQL5
 
zfs:
In what case can OnInit not be executed in an indicator?
If a non-zero value is returned >> https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/function/events#oninit
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий - Документация по MQL5
 
tol64:
In case a non-zero value was returned >> https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/function/events#oninit
I already have the first line not executed. How do I get this value.
 
zfs:
I already have the first line failing. How do I get this value.

What do you mean? It doesn't even work like that?

int OnInit()
  {
   Print("Инициализация индикатора");
//--- Инициализация прошла успешно
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
 
kinglion7:
I have rewritten to servicedesk. I hope I am the only one with this error.

Upgrade to 815 build and from 815 build to 816 passed without errors.

Thank you for promptly fixing the error.
 
tol64:

What do you mean? It doesn't even work like this?

I've already found out: All indicators stop working, sometimes they start and then stop again, showing incomprehensible values. It's a glitch in the terminal, but Service Desk said to look for an error in the code - so I looked for it. The operating system is XP.

 
 
zfs:
post the code
 

and what does the code have to do with it if all the indicators stop working, as if the buffer overflowed from compiling and never released)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/12498

 
zfs:

and what does the code have to do with it if all the indicators stop working, as if the buffer overflows from compilation and is never released)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/12498

Your indicator doesn't work, all others work

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/386439/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-6986

График EURUSD, M1, 2013.06.11 09:47 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
График EURUSD, M1, 2013.06.11 09:47 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
График EURUSD, M1, MetaQuotes Software Corp.: temp_file_screenshot_6986.png
1...99099199299399499599699799899910001001100210031004...3193
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