Errors, bugs, questions - page 997
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What is the function that shows how much memory an EA is occupying? It happens sometimes that EA or script stops working because of memory shortage, so I need a function to find the place of memory increase during debugging.
Here are the identifiers for determining memory usage >> https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/terminalstatus
Maybe we can find out with the help of profiling during debugging?
In what case can OnInit not be executed in an indicator?
In case a non-zero value was returned >> https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/function/events#oninit
I already have the first line failing. How do I get this value.
What do you mean? It doesn't even work like that?
I have rewritten to servicedesk. I hope I am the only one with this error.
Upgrade to 815 build and from 815 build to 816 passed without errors.Thank you for promptly fixing the error.
What do you mean? It doesn't even work like this?
I've already found out: All indicators stop working, sometimes they start and then stop again, showing incomprehensible values. It's a glitch in the terminal, but Service Desk said to look for an error in the code - so I looked for it. The operating system is XP.
and what does the code have to do with it if all the indicators stop working, as if the buffer overflowed from compiling and never released)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/12498
and what does the code have to do with it if all the indicators stop working, as if the buffer overflows from compilation and is never released)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/12498
Your indicator doesn't work, all others work
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/386439/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-6986