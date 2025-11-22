Errors, bugs, questions - page 998
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Your indicator doesn't work, all the others do
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/386439/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-6986
Your indicator doesn't work, all the others do
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/386439/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-6986
Sir ))) the first person to put the MQL5 code into the database is me. Fix your profiles. Or change your wording. No need to deceive the public.
And here's the first one here in the base -- https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/62
And here's the first one here in the base -- https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/62
You may have been tested longer, because I remember that there were no more codes at that time.