Errors, bugs, questions - page 998

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theillustration shows that the MFI does not work
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования - Документация по MQL5
 
cleaned the exe-units, the others started working, i.e. it turns out that one indicator, which has already been removed from the chart, still affects the operation of the terminal after restarting the terminal)
 
Vladon:

Your indicator doesn't work, all the others do

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/386439/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-6986

Why doesn't it work, maybe it doesn't have an OnInit block?
 
Vladon:

Your indicator doesn't work, all the others do

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/386439/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-6986

 
It works for me) Sometimes.
 
And this code is almost entirely from the example. I replaced CopyBuffer there by dates and it started to glitch, I thought CopyBuffer was not working, but history repeated itself with the old version.
 
TheXpert:
Sir ))) the first person to put the MQL5 code into the database is me. Fix your profiles. Or change your wording. No need to deceive the public.
Which code are you talking about? https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/69 - this is mine.
Reversal Bar
Reversal Bar
  • votes: 8
  • 2010.01.26
  • Vasiliy Smirnov
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор выделяет бары, следующие за разворотным.
 
TheXpert:


And here's the first one here in the base -- https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/62

I didn't mean to deceive anyone, I'll correct it to an indicator)
 
TheXpert:


And here's the first one here in the base -- https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/62

You may have been vetted longer because I remember there were no more codes at the time.
 
zfs:
You may have been tested longer, because I remember that there were no more codes at that time.
There were a lot of codes, including mine, but they didn't check it, so it remained in drafts.
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