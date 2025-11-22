Errors, bugs, questions - page 993
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I made this possible through TRACE() macros - inside the macro, the display flag is checked, and depending on how it is set - the output is either to Print or to a file, or to both, or nothing is output at all.
Good afternoon!
Will this be the case, or are there plans to add the ability to calculate function values in the debugger in the future?
Thank you!
In 814 build, Expert Advisor started to swear on startup, and on this inscription startup stops.
In 814 build, Expert Advisor started to complain when launching, and stops launching at this message.
1. do you use dll?
2. do you use arrays, objects, pointers?
3. cut out all unnecessary things from the code and put it into a CD with a description of what and how
Another copy of the terminal has been updated, runs fine in it. Not using the dll. Will have to move a bit)
In main parameters variable ts_id_all is declared
#define ts_n 20
int ts_id_all[ts_n];
In the OnInit it comes to this point
ArrayInitialize(ts_id_all,-1);
and generates an error
Access violation write to 0x00000000********
Of the 2 terminals, in one works all right, in the other does not. Second terminal (working) all the same 803 was, like upgrade ..., now by a new update to it uploaded. I will not update until reboot, seems to be working 803)
Win 8 64 bit 814 build (803 was fine)
In 814 build, Expert Advisor started to swear on startup, and the startup stops at this inscription.
Hello . Write to servisdesk and attach the expert (after checks will be removed), please. Specify thebuild number, OS, bit rate. Thank you.
I think I've got it all sorted out, or does the forumhave nothing to do withservicedesk?
void OnInit()
{
ArrayInitialize(ts,-1);//-- после ArrayInitialize(ts,-1); выходит ошибка
}
void OnTick()
{
}
Win 8 64 bit 814 build
I think I've laid everything out, or does the forumhave nothing to do withthe Service Desk?
If they ask for it, do it. Because there is no direct link between the Service Desk and the Forum.
Forum for trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Immediate requests for MT5
stringo, 2013.05.30 15:17There is too much stuff in the forum and applications are sorted and assigned. Sometimes bureaucracy is needed
Anyway, already reproduced, thank you.
A new build is out. Where can I read what's new in it?
Thank you!