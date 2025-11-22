Errors, bugs, questions - page 871
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I want to display some icons, labels in the tester chart. I try to output a line:
CChartObjectVLine VL;
int ocnt;
...
// After each order:
string name="xx "+(string)ocnt++;
VL.Create(0,name,0,TimeCurrent());
Why don't I see any lines? According to the documentation, the object should be created. But I don't see any.
I tried the same at a lower level ( ...ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_HLINE,0,TimeCurrent(),e_symbol.Ask())....) but the result is the same, no error is returned by the function, but no result is visible either.
I have only one suspicion - do graphical objects work only in indicators? Maybe someone has worked with it and knows what is the reason?
When renaming a graphical object, two events are generated simultaneously, which can be handled in an Expert Advisor or an indicator by the function....
Consequently, the chart should work in the Expert Advisor...
...
I have only one suspicion - do graphical objects work only in indicators? Maybe someone has worked with this and knows what the reason is here?
Yedelkin:
In September the pending orders were normally displayed in visualization mode. It's unlikely that anything has changed since then.
It's just that I didn't use the visualisation, I only looked at everything on the graph and assumed that the graph should be the same as the real working graph, but it turns out that the graph doesn't display visual objects and that's a big drawback.
...
It's just that I haven't used the visualisation, I've only looked at the graph and assumed that the graph should be the same as the real working graph, but it turns out that the graph doesn't show visual objects and that's a big drawback.
It remains to be clarified. On which chart did you expect the same thing to be on the real chart? And at the same time, what is the real chart in your opinion?
Because you seem to suggest that there is a third one as well. )))
Bug or bug?
Two sors, on MT5 doesn't work, on MT4 it does.
Why?
Bug or bug?
Two sors, on MT5 doesn't work, on MT4 it does.
Why?
it works on mt5.