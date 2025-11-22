Errors, bugs, questions - page 875
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A quote problem?
There's a trivial code that prints the hours and minutes of a given candlestick:
It ends up with this absurdity:
2012.11.16 18:00:50 Core 1 2000.11.13 00:01:30 0:1
At the same time on the chart, all the candles are there and everything is fine.
The issue is resolved. But another question has arisen - Why does the tester show the wrong time? "2012.11.16 18:00:50 Core 1 2000.11.13 00:01:30 0:1"
Then I don't understand you. )) And what is absurd in your result?
For example, I launch this code:
And I get this result in the log:
//---
That's right. Or what do you want the result to be?
The issue is resolved. But another question has arisen - Why does the tester show the wrong time? "2012.11.16 18:00:50 Core 1 2000.11.13 00:01:30 0:1"
In which mode do you carry out the test? And what settings are you making in the tester?
Normal mode. All ticks. EURUSD M1.
The tester shows everything correctly in this case too. Add on the print output and seconds:
The tester shows everything correctly in this case too. Add on the print output and seconds:
And you check on this date2000.11.13
It's fine, too:
//---
Yes and your result is correct:
But another question has arisen - Why does the tester show the wrong time? "2012.11.16 18:00:50 Core 1 2000.11.13 00:01:30 0:1"
//---
That is, the tick in the tester came in at Zero hours : One minute : Thirty seconds. And you printed out the hours and minutes. You ended up with 0:1 (Zero hours : One minute).
It's fine, too:
//---
Yes and your result is correct:
//---
That is, the tick in the tester came in Zero hours : One minute : Thirty seconds. And you printed the hours and minutes. The result is 0:1 (Zero hours : One minute).
A couple of months ago, maybe more, it slipped out that if you find a fault and report it to servicedesk they might give you a reward ?
Just remembered.