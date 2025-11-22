Errors, bugs, questions - page 864
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Probably because from the coordinate reference point your panel goes right beyond 640.
put the objects on the left, or even the left side and check
Yes yes it does. But then the question is different:
You see I put the labellum on the top left corner.
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14401/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp
so it screenshot my label but moving it to the edge of the quotes.
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14400/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp
like this... that doesn't seem right to me.
Vladon:
so it takes a screenshot of my label but moves it to the edge of the quotes.
So... that doesn't seem right to me.
That's right.
Your label has an anchor point on the upper left.
And the label is attached to the screen coordinates, not the bars.
Look at its coordinates - they are the same in both cases.
If you were to snap it to the right, the result would probably be different.
You can also experiment with bar objects
I draw channels and other pictures on the price chart in MT5. Then I accidentally press Delete and all drawings are erased without the possibility of undo. Is it really such a task? Still, it is an unpleasant feature. Would it be possible to introduce the possibility to save what is drawn on the quote's chart and undo it? Well, at least make it so that to delete all on the screen need mouse right click -> object list -> delete all, instead of just Delete.
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This 'feature' is inherited from MT4.
I draw channels and other pictures on the price chart in MT5. Then I accidentally press Delete and all drawings are erased without possibility to undo. Is it really such a trick? Still, it is an unpleasant feature. Would it be possible to introduce the possibility to save what is drawn on the quote's chart and undo it? Well, at least make it so that to remove all on the screen need mouse right click -> object list -> delete all, instead of just Delete.
Alt+Backspace or Ctrl+Z
Cancel deletion of an object.
I draw channels and other pictures on a price chart in MT5. I drew price channels and other drawings in the price chart of MT5. Then i accidentally press Delete and all drawings are erased without any possibility of undo. Is it really such a trick? Still, it is an unpleasant feature. Would it be possible to introduce the possibility to save what is drawn on the quote's chart and undo it? At least make it so that to delete everything on the screen you need mouse right click -> object list -> delete all, instead of just Delete.
ctrl+Z is analogous to undo, only it restores deleted objects one by one, even if several objects were deleted at once.
p.s. Sorry for the repetition
Colleagues, here's a question...
You need to process the characteristics of the indicator subwindow in a software way:
If anyone has encountered it, please point to the material...
Colleagues, here's a question...
You need to programmatically process the characteristics of an indicator subwindow:
do you need sub-windows specifically? i.e. to get to the dialog controls and get the values?
Help is at hand.
Alt+Backspace or Ctrl+Z
Cancel deletion of an object.