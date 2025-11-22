Errors, bugs, questions - page 878
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Well, let's say there is an array of trades, and it also has a balance of deposits and withdrawals. IMHO.
Emails have stopped being sent. This is the error in the logbook:
//---
What can this be connected to?
I've used these settings before and everything worked:
Troubles in templates
Invalid EX5 file - error at runtime level, but if you swap:
everything is fine.
Are anonymous enum's allowed or not? The help says that, unlike C++, they are not, but the example:
so far it works.
Are anonymous enum's allowed or not? The help says that, unlike C++, they are not, but the example:
so far it works.
TERMINAL_CONNECTED
Connection to the trade server
bool