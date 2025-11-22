Errors, bugs, questions - page 868
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Ukrainian language. Should be "Vimkuti zakhopleneniia torgovykh ryvniv".
Ukrainian language. It should be "Vimkuti zakhoplennya torgovih ryvniv".
In this case, it is better to leave the word capture instead of "zakhoplenen'ya", as its semantic translation is passion, admiration for something: "Vykut zakhoplen'ti torgovih r³viv".
The word rіven (level) here is also out of context, as it rather denotes not a line, but a standard of living, for example.
It would be more correct to write :
Show trading lines (trading lines)
Involve the capture of trade lines (linii - in the classical translation)
Good afternoon.
Reinstalled the system. I have installed MT5 from scratch. As it turned out, the demo server has changed. It is FXCM-MT5Demo01 now, I don't know what was the old one before. That is why the old demo account is not suitable.
To find the right server, you only need to know its name, at least approximately. For example, to find the server MetaQuotes-Demo (where the history on most currency pairs is deep), just type the word "MetaQuotes" and press Enter
A rather large part of the text in the "Parameter" window remains untranslated into Ukrainian. Here is an example:
And this is the case in almost every tab.
And it would be desirable to rename "Parameters" to "Settings", as this window is named in the main menu:
Or vice versa, but to keep the same name.
One more wish: that on F1 to open not English but Russian-language help. Russian is closer to Ukrainian than English.
It would be great if all people spoke the same language. Where can I send my request? )))
to apple, they will sort it out.
to apple, they will sort it out.
And why Apple and not Google? ))
Actually it would be an interesting poll for all the people of the planet. Which language would most people choose? It's easy to guess which language most likely would be Chinese. After all there are more than a billion of Chinese people and they would choose their language for sure. ))
And why Apple and not Google? ))
It would actually be an interesting poll for all the people of the planet. Which language would most people choose? Although it's not hard to guess, it would be Chinese. After all there are more than a billion of Chinese people and they would choose their own language for sure. ))
I think it would have been chosen and English would have won.
Although I would have chosen Russian.
There has always been (and still is) a question of how to choose among the results of optimizing an Expert Advisor, which parameters to use for trading. Of course, everyone has their own criteria of acceptable risk, profit, etc. After reading the article, I decided to filter optimization results according to the following scheme.
I transfer results to excel; filter 1 - show profit more than 0, filter 2 - drawdown no more than 30%, filter 3 - show profit factor no less than 1.5. Then I select the result with the highest profit and such parameters are used for testing.
It would be interesting to hear (briefly) other opinions regarding selection of result after optimisation.
After reading the article, I decided to filter the results of optimisation according to the following scheme.