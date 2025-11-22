Errors, bugs, questions - page 867
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Good afternoon.
Reinstalled the system. I have installed MT5 from scratch. As it turned out, the demo server has changed. It is FXCM-MT5Demo01 now, I don't know what was the old one before. So my old demo account did not work.
I registered a new demo account. Before, if you scroll to the left of the story, it will finish it. On this server there is nothing at all. I switched timeframes and the history is not downloaded.
There is nothing before 02.10.2012. When I test some standard Expert Advisor of the complex, it is not downloaded when I set the timeframe to a year.
Please advise how to download the story or give me the address of the old demo server.
Win 7 Max Rus SP1 x64, standard firewall is disabled, Avast free 7.0.1466 (switch on and off) MT5 v.5.00 Build 712 (10/12/2012)
When opening "About" window in MT5, I can't Alt+Tab.
I was in the site profile, it was full and I did not touch it, then today I was doing work - and the tablet is silent,
I thought what's up - then I went to the site and my ID wasn't there.
Filled out a new one, I can not say it has changed or not, in my opinion the numbers are the same.
Are the notifications coming to you at the moment?
Who understands, is this the correct result?
Code:
The result is:
ShortToString(Var) and CharToString(Var2) worked correctly, both gave a Russian "A".
But why doesn'tStringFormat("%C",Var2) give a Russian "A"?
It is written in the help:
c
int
Short (Unicode) character type.
C
int
Char (ANSI) character type
But why doesn't StringFormat("%C",Var2) give a Russian "A"?
Most probably StringFormat works with UTF-7, and CharToString with current Windows charset. That's why it gives such a result.
For example:
The question arises why CharArrayToString has the option to select the code page, while CharToString does not?
StringFormat most likely works with UTF-7, which is why it produces this result.
For example:
The question is whyCharArrayToString has a charset selection option, but CharToString does not?
It seems to be so, but it is written in the help about ANSI:
C int Char (ANSI) character.
So written in help should be understood as "C int character of char (ANSI) type, but still from UTF table"? What is the meaning of such a thing, that's what's not clear.
So the help text should be understood as "C int character of char (ANSI) type, but still from UTF table"? What is the meaning of this, that is not clear.
If I were the developer, I would replace StringFormat for %C with the current Windows encoding instead of UTF-7,
so that the result would be identical to when calling CharToString.
If I were the developer, I would set the StringFormat for %C to the current Windows encoding instead of UTF-7,
so that the result is the same as when calling CharToString.
Who understands, is this the right result?
Who understands, is this the right result?
Thank you for raising the issue. We will fix this behaviour in one of the upcoming builds. There will be a conversion according to CP_ACP