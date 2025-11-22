Errors, bugs, questions - page 863
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Thank you kind man ! Everything is working. Killed three hours yesterday, I think I tried all the options. Turns out not all of them...
Hello, there is a problem, got into the rhythm of the Job section,
completed 2 jobs today, 2 more are being checked.
But the data does not correspond to the data in the section of work - developers and on the personal page:
Can you tell me what time does forex trading start in Moscow?
In LiteForex the quotes have been ticking since 1 a.m., in the Metakvot demo and Roboforex there are no quotes yet.
how do I switch the alarm off? The "On" box is unchecked, but after pressing "Save" it reappears
Can you tell me what time does forex trading start in Moscow?
Usually from 23:00 Moscow time
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page877#comment_338661
Does anyone else have the same problem?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page877#comment_338661
Does anyone else have the same problem?
I don't.
write a detailed procedure for reproduction.
I don't.
write a detailed procedure for playback.
strange, it works every once in a while.
I wrote to the CD this morning:
I mean, for example, I tried to make a 640x480 screen today:
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14365/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp
the graph doesn't show my panel.
And if you save it as is
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14366/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp
then everything is displayed
Now I made the screenshots and everything is fine............ hmm....
Weird (I don't drink if anything, and I don't dabble in pills, anti-drugs, sane and so on)
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14395/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp
the link is showing up now, but it's kind of cropped,
and also the graphs in my profile don't show the latest pics
strange, it's working in sporadic fashion.
This morning I was writing to the CD:
I mean, for example, I tried to make a 640x480 screenshot today:
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14365/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp
the graph doesn't show my panel.
Probably because from the coordinate reference point, your panel goes to the right beyond 640.
put the objects to the left, or even to the left and check