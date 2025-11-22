Errors, bugs, questions - page 863

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avoitenko:

Instead of

try

Thank you kind man ! Everything is working. Killed three hours yesterday, I think I tried all the options. Turns out not all of them...

 

Hello, there is a problem, got into the rhythm of the Job section,

completed 2 jobs today, 2 more are being checked.

But the data does not correspond to the data in the section of work - developers and on the personal page:

 

Can you tell me what time does forex trading start in Moscow?

In LiteForex the quotes have been ticking since 1 a.m., in the Metakvot demo and Roboforex there are no quotes yet.

 

how do I switch the alarm off? The "On" box is unchecked, but after pressing "Save" it reappears

 
sion:

Can you tell me what time does forex trading start in Moscow?

Usually from 23:00 Moscow time

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page877#comment_338661

Does anyone else have the same problem?

 
Vladon:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page877#comment_338661

Does anyone else have the same problem?

I don't.

write a detailed procedure for reproduction.

 
sergeev:

I don't.

write a detailed procedure for playback.

strange, it works every once in a while.

I wrote to the CD this morning:

I mean, for example, I tried to make a 640x480 screen today:

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14365/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp

the graph doesn't show my panel.

And if you save it as is

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14366/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp

then everything is displayed

Now I made the screenshots and everything is fine............ hmm....

Chart USDCAD, H1, 2012.10.29 08:19 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Chart USDCAD, H1, 2012.10.29 08:19 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: USDCAD. Periodicity: H1. Broker: MetaQuotes Software Corp.. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5. Trading Mode: Demo. Date: 2012.10.29 08:19 UTC.
 

Weird (I don't drink if anything, and I don't dabble in pills, anti-drugs, sane and so on)

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14395/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp

the link is showing up now, but it's kind of cropped,

and also the graphs in my profile don't show the latest pics

Chart USDCAD, H1, 2012.10.29 09:10 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Chart USDCAD, H1, 2012.10.29 09:10 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: USDCAD. Periodicity: H1. Broker: MetaQuotes Software Corp.. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5. Trading Mode: Demo. Date: 2012.10.29 09:10 UTC.
 
Vladon:

strange, it's working in sporadic fashion.

This morning I was writing to the CD:

I mean, for example, I tried to make a 640x480 screenshot today:

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14365/usdcad-h1-metaquotes-software-corp

the graph doesn't show my panel.

Probably because from the coordinate reference point, your panel goes to the right beyond 640.

put the objects to the left, or even to the left and check

1...856857858859860861862863864865866867868869870...3193
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