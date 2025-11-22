Errors, bugs, questions - page 862
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I see. You could, of course, make a suggestion to Service Desk to get an official response. But I'm afraid that it (the answer) will be something like this: "The programmer is able to calculate the boundary date and limit the depth of the requested history"...
Is it OK that this doesn't makeSeriesInfoInteger(Symbol(),Period(),SERIES_FIRSTDATE) and other similar things work?
and how can you calculate boundary date? by eye xD
because i see all functions work as if everything is ok
Please advise how to deal with indicators.
The Expert Advisor's code calls the custom indicator, but it is also built on the custom one and cannot find the latter during testing.
How do I attach it and where?
PS. The indicator loads normally in real time.
Why did the spread increase at closing time?
Why did the spread increase at closing time?
Who has encountered the following problem: when using several coloured buffers, there are problems with the drawing of the indicator. And it's the one which is declared first.
Here is a simple code of the indicator:
And here is the indicator:
As ifPlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0) does not work;
It has nothing to do with the glass if the spread is a commission. Where did you see that on mamba? It's just a gap on Monday.
;)
причем тут стакан если спред это комисия. Где вы видели такое на мамбе там просто гэп на на понедельник
;)
Spread is not a commission. That's whatsergeev said - because traders have removed bids from the stack.
As if PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0) does not work;
Instead of
try