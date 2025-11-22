Errors, bugs, questions - page 835
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Oh, for fuck's sake!
Copy the code into a new project
1. in OnInit() put your cursor just after the first var and press Ctrl+Space
2. repeat the same with the second var
Can you feel the difference?
Added comment display for members of structures and classes.
About a week ago, I re-saved (the same) my data for the championship by clicking on the "Save" button on the data filling page (everything was previously successfully checked, including the EA testing). As a result, up to now my data has the status as not checked. When is the next check of data?
I have not written to Service Desk on this issue, because they deal with issues related to bugs.
I am attaching a screenshot of the screen.
Your information is accepted.
A fix will come out in the next update.
Possible bug in the tester when testing multicurrency EA. Suppose EA trades EURUSD and GBPUSD, both pairs in M15 timeframe. If we test these symbols individually, specifying a corresponding pair in the tester, we will get one result. If you test GBPUSD, for example, while specifying EURUSD in the tester, we will get another result. When examining transactions, we will see that when testing GBPUSD, specifying EURUSD, transactions are shifted by 15 minutes (one bar) to the right as compared to transactions when testing GBPUSD, specifying GBPUSD. EA works when a new bar is opened and a new bar is tested for each pair individually as follows
int bars=Bars(Symb[s],TimeFrame);
if((bars>PrevBars[s])
{
PrevBars[s]=bars;
It is unclear why the tester's results depend on the pair specified in the tester, if pairs are selected within the EA and their new bars are checked for each pair individually.
P.S. Sent a request to servicedesk. I am interested to know the experience of developers sending multicurrency EAs to the Championship. Their checking by history using "open price" testing mode is practically wrong.
Possible bug in the tester when testing multicurrency EA. Suppose EA trades EURUSD and GBPUSD, both pairs in M15 timeframe. If we test these symbols individually, specifying a corresponding pair in the tester, we will get one result. If you test GBPUSD, for example, while specifying EURUSD in the tester, we will get another result. When examining transactions, we will see that when testing GBPUSD, specifying EURUSD, transactions are shifted by 15 minutes (one bar) to the right, as compared to transactions when testing GBPUSD, specifying GBPUSD. EA works when a new bar is opened and a new bar is tested for each pair individually as follows
Most probably, each symbol has its own legitimate "holes", i.e. for example GBPUSD may have some bar missing in its history (like the market closed on Friday a bit earlier). The difference in 15 minutes hints at the fact that in this case only one bar is missing. This is not a bug. In general, you should be prepared for the fact that when trading a symbol on its chart and on someone else's chart, you will get different results.
Holes have nothing to do with it. All trades are shifted by one bar regardless of the day of the week or time of day. There is a problem with synchronisation of quotes in the open price testing mode. When testing using the tickwise mode, trades are placed at required nests and everything works. But static testing takes much time for me. I do not know about others but optimization in tick-testing is simply impossible because of the great amount of time.
By the way, I have applied for error of quotes synchronization in multicurrency back in June of this year. There have been a couple of terminal updates, but the error is still not fixed.