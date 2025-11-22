Errors, bugs, questions - page 829

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fyords:

Maybe it will help, uncheck the box in Styles

I can't get your image from the View menu. I only have one:

 
abolk:

I can't get your picture from the View menu. I only have one:

Click on "Show menu", then you can return it if you don't like it.

 
abolk:

I can't get your picture from the View menu. I only have one:

Page > Style
 
Fantastic. It helped. Thank you, fyords and tol64. "A miracle happened: a friend saved a friend."
 
fyords:

I haven't had any glitches like that at all, always updating to the latest version.

Just fixed it. Ctrl + F11 fixed my "problems". Those hotkeys not only fit the page width, but also crumble the page layout on google sites. :)
 
abolk:
Fantastic. It helped. Thank you, fyords and tol64. "A miracle happened: a friend saved a friend."
You're welcome.)
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stringo:

1. Removing the indicator is a non-synchronous process.

2) The indicator consists of two parts - graphical and calculation. The graphical part of the indicator is deleted before the calculated one

Thank you!

But this one is unclear... Induced - removed = stopper, therefore, andchick-chicklit taki...))

A typical example is from a native exemplar. An example from the native exams - MAKD

for(int i=limit;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++){
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stringo:
Why not? The integer part of a real number may be much larger than 32 bits of integer.

>about round

Cut off the fractional part from the trillion... Yes.. It's important!!! )))))

If not int, at least long, eh? ;)

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Вещественные типы (double, float)
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Вещественные типы (double, float)
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Основы языка / Типы данных / Вещественные типы (double, float) - Документация по MQL5
 
Koshi:

It is also advisable to write, that what you wanted from the code and what you got in the end... another suggestion... maybe you've loaded more stories, that's why the muwings are long and change?
 

Good afternoon.

Please tell me, the amounts of payments in the tabs of agents and calculations, are different!

(Example: "income" = 1.80 and in "operations" only 0.42 to date)

Should this be the case or will the figures add up over time ?

1...822823824825826827828829830831832833834835836...3193
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