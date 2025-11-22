Errors, bugs, questions - page 829
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Maybe it will help, uncheck the box in Styles
I can't get your image from the View menu. I only have one:
I can't get your picture from the View menu. I only have one:
Click on "Show menu", then you can return it if you don't like it.
I can't get your picture from the View menu. I only have one:
I haven't had any glitches like that at all, always updating to the latest version.
Fantastic. It helped. Thank you, fyords and tol64. "A miracle happened: a friend saved a friend."
1. Removing the indicator is a non-synchronous process.
2) The indicator consists of two parts - graphical and calculation. The graphical part of the indicator is deleted before the calculated one
Thank you!
But this one is unclear... Induced - removed = stopper, therefore, andchick-chicklit taki...))
A typical example is from a native exemplar. An example from the native exams - MAKD
Why not? The integer part of a real number may be much larger than 32 bits of integer.
>about round
Cut off the fractional part from the trillion... Yes.. It's important!!! )))))
If not int, at least long, eh? ;)
Good afternoon.
Please tell me, the amounts of payments in the tabs of agents and calculations, are different!
(Example: "income" = 1.80 and in "operations" only 0.42 to date)
Should this be the case or will the figures add up over time ?