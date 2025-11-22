Errors, bugs, questions - page 414
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Always explicitly set values for all bars in indicators. Read the article Indicator by indicator in MQL5:
Thanks, that really helped.
But this leads to one more question: why allow the terminal to fill the indicator buffer with rubbish?
Can't the unused bars be automatically assigned a certain value of EMPTY_VALUE?
If you are interested, I am sharing the result of correspondence from Service Desk regarding the possibility of closing a position with a volume that is less than the minimum lot size:
Can we formulate a unified rule in such a case?
If there is no open position on the instrument, a deal can be executed with a volume not less than the minimum lot.
If there is an open position on a symbol, a deal on it may be executed/sent with any volume multiple of the minimum lot (but only until full compensation/closing of the open position).
Yes, absolutely correct.
If you are interested, I am sharing the result of correspondence from the Service Desk regarding the possibility of closing a position with a volume less than the minimum lot size:Well, again all is confused, as it was clear, it is possible to make transactions with volume not less than min_volume with step-volume, except for full closing of a position where any volume is possible (except vol>max_volume). Now it turns out that it is possible to make less than min-volume. I think that either you or Sevizdesk got something wrong.
Let me ask a compromising question - well, very interesting,
about a spy subroutine forwarding .eh files from the terminal....
I discussed the topic with one programmer (and if there was only one),
that in terminals, especially in mt4 (someone confessed) and not necessarily in mt5
there is a subroutine or some other .... which monitors and forwards the exes,
i don't expect any sincere replies, but i was wondering if anyone actually knows
what it is and why some people are afraid of losing their EA data,
TYPE - will not get rich in peace :-_ )
Let me ask a compromising question - very interesting,
about a spyware subroutine that sends .ech files from the terminal....
I discussed the subject with a programmer (if there were only one),
that in terminals especially in mt4 (someone confessed) and not necessarily in mt5
there's a subroutine or something like.... which monitors and forwards the exes,
i don't expect any sincere replies, but i was wondering if anyone actually knows
what it is and why some people are afraid of losing their EA data,
TYPE - won't get rich in peace :-_ )
About all of the above:
1. Who are they sending it to and how, and most importantly, why? Therefore, we have to clarify what you or these programmers mean.
2. What about MT5 - I am not sure, but I personally have not met any decompiled files, and I have not heard about it either (so far it is accepted that nobody but the language developers are able to do such things). By the way, how well can the developers themselves to decompile also do not know.
The developers do not need these files, by and large they have enough problems of their own (just do not think that every 100 EA is not a sinking grail). Of course, brokerage companies and brokers are interested in them, but they can practically do without them (and they do), and nobody will tell them about the core of the trading complex (concerning decompiling in particular), for obvious reasons.
Of course we are talking about dishonest work of a certain part of brokers, which are usually called "kitchens".
3) Concerning MT4 - what is there to steal so skillfully? As I said above, the developers and brokers are not interested (the latter, if they want, can either calculate the trading strategy or buy / download one of the variants of the code).
Besides, there are a lot of enthusiasts who, on the one hand, are trying to protect the code of projects written in MQL4, and on the other hand, are trying to get inside of *.ex4.
Let me ask a compromising question - very interesting,
I have personally answered such an oft-asked question more than a dozen times. You can guess the answer.
I suggest we use common sense and consider the reputation of the company.
ps: just in case, I repeat "the terminal does not send anything personal and does not steal.
Thanks for the reply, but I didn't mention specific individuals and companies,
But I agree with Interesting about the DCs.
they can fill the terminal with stuff that Norton wouldn't notice, simple
and to make sure that the brokerage companies are not in the red as in the case of night scalpers
they raise the bars and that's it, or at the very least they blow up the contract, but oooohhhhhhhhhhhh
it is very rare, i was just wondering, thanks for the reply and good luck!
Thanks for the reply, but I didn't mention specific individuals and companies,
But I agree with Interesting about the DCs.
they can stuff the terminal with stuff that Norton won't even notice, simple
They cannot stuff the terminal with anything. Both legally (it is strictly stated in our contracts with brokers) and physically.
Open any program that comes with our terminals and look at the details, especially the digital signature:
A valid digital signature means that the file was actually created by MetaQuotes Software Corp. and that the file has not been modified. Thawte guarantees the accuracy of this information.
Can you tell me if there are any plans to introduce the tab character ("\t") in functions such as comment/print/alert?
Im_hungry:
But I agree with Interesting about the DCs
They can fill the terminal with stuff that Norton won't even notice.
We want to prevent losses of brokerage companies as in the case of the nocturnal scalpers
I didn't say that brokers/DCs "fill up" the terminal with stuff.
The core of the terminal is the same for all brokers, the only question is about server settings (the core also can't be changed by the broker) and additional features the broker has.
An honest broker, especially one, who transfers all trades to the real market does not care about the system and how the trader trades. It is important for him to follow the trade rules.
For all kinds of "kitchen" companies, which often do not even place their positions in the market, it is very important to know how exactly a particular "successful" trader (here we mean the ratio of the deposit to the average monthly profit) trades.
But to "work" with such traders they do not need to know which Expert Advisor the trader uses (although sometimes it can be determined), because trades can be analyzed from the server.
Gathering statistics on the history of a single trader (or a large number of traders) for a certain period, the broker can easily analyze the trades and understand that, for example, a "client" uses a martin with doubling and the ability to set up to 10 knees.
Knowing this, some brokers (there is no need to lump them all under one roof) often have a desire to rid the trader of super profits and illusions on the account of GRAILS.
If the "kitchen" style of trading does not seem too dangerous (for them, of course) a particular strategy does not really matter. Such an account will simply be hedged at the expense of other clients or company funds.
PS
Of course, there is an option when a broker will not "counteract" a particular trader and even vice versa, will use his trade as a signal for themselves. But this is also quite normal and not a subject for discussion on this forum.