Errors, bugs, questions - page 828
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here you go, and there I read it:Can you be more specific about this point of sending?
If you think it's terminal error, you'd better Profile->Service Desk->New Order.
but mql4 section isn't there
Hello.
I have a question on MQL4: When I ran the script again to take indicator values, it turned out that MA value has changed. The biggest divergence is on long periods. The difference is bigger the deeper we go into history.
Who has encountered it - enlighten me.
What kind of nonsense happened with Opera today and how to deal with it? I give an example on mql4.com - you can see better there. Same problem on mql5.com.
What kind of nonsense happened with Opera today and how to deal with it? I give an example on mql4.com - you can see better there. Same problem on mql5.com.
Long before that, the same glitches had started to appear on Google websites. I tried to find the cause on the internet and couldn't find anything at the time. I switched to Firefox.
So all of a sudden without an update it glitches?
Maybe it will help, uncheck Styles
So all of a sudden without an update glitched out of the blue?
Maybe it will help, uncheck the box in Styles
Tried playing around with the settings in styles and something doesn't help.
But I was looking at Google sites. On MQL sites my Opera displays everything fine. ))
I don't remember already. Probably after the update.
Tried playing around with the settings in the styles and something doesn't help.
But I looked at Google sites. On MQL sites my Opera displays everything fine. ))
I had no such glitches at all, update always to the latest version.
Regarding the styles - on the screenshot above I got the same result, just by ticking the checkbox.