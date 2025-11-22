Errors, bugs, questions - page 828

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Dabbling - amounts to about 2 old points.
 
Koshi:

Here you go, and there I read it:

If youhave problems, bugs, glitches or errors in MQL4 or MT4 terminal, please send your request via your profile inMQL5 Forum. Requests for MT4 and MT5 are accepted there

Can you be more specific about this point of sending?

If you think it's terminal error, you'd better Profile->Service Desk->New Order.

but mql4 section isn't there

 
Koshi:

Hello.

I have a question on MQL4: When I ran the script again to take indicator values, it turned out that MA value has changed. The biggest divergence is on long periods. The difference is bigger the deeper we go into history.

Who has encountered it - enlighten me.

This is - and in the same - look at the time in the terminal MQ5 does not correspond to the physical, the present, it walks back and forth, check at least with the current time vinodovs, a radical solution - suggest that they throw their computers on the trash and switch to something more worthy of attention. Of course, the close values change and the indicators (high/low) change too. As for the volumes - I'm tired to say - they change so that trying to use them is like setting off an anti-personnel mine.
Документация по MQL5: Дата и время / TimeCurrent
Документация по MQL5: Дата и время / TimeCurrent
  • www.mql5.com
Дата и время / TimeCurrent - Документация по MQL5
 
Arkadiy, when modelling in a strategy tester, does the time also "stray" from experiment to experiment?
 

What kind of nonsense happened with Opera today and how to deal with it? I give an example on mql4.com - you can see better there. Same problem on mql5.com.

 
abolk:

What kind of nonsense happened with Opera today and how to deal with it? I give an example on mql4.com - you can see better there. Same problem on mql5.com.

Long before Opera started having the same glitches on Google sites. I tried to find the cause on the internet and found nothing at the time. I switched to Firefox.
 
tol64:
Long before that, the same glitches had started to appear on Google websites. I tried to find the cause on the internet and couldn't find anything at the time. I switched to Firefox.
So all of a sudden without any updates it glitched?
 
abolk:
So all of a sudden without an update it glitches?

Maybe it will help, uncheck Styles

 
abolk:
So all of a sudden without an update glitched out of the blue?
I don't remember anymore. Probably after the update.
fyords:

Maybe it will help, uncheck the box in Styles

Tried playing around with the settings in styles and something doesn't help.

But I was looking at Google sites. On MQL sites my Opera displays everything fine. ))

 
tol64:
I don't remember already. Probably after the update.

Tried playing around with the settings in the styles and something doesn't help.

But I looked at Google sites. On MQL sites my Opera displays everything fine. ))

I had no such glitches at all, update always to the latest version.

Regarding the styles - on the screenshot above I got the same result, just by ticking the checkbox.

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