Errors, bugs, questions - page 830
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Can you be specific about this sending point?
Afternoon! I'm writing a function and the compiler is swearing. I definitely haven't written this function before, I haven't written anything by time yet. I almost don't understand what the compiler is swearing at all.'DayOfWeek' - function already defined and has body Redo.mq5 2698 6
I don't get a swear word, although I usually apply the second type of time in the structure.
Script:
The most amazing thing is that it doesn't say there's an error, but that the function is already defined and the body is there!!! Noooo, noooo!!!!!
Thanks for the example.
The most amazing thing is that it doesn't say there's an error, but that the function is already defined and the body is there!!! noooo,noooo!!!!!
>about round
Cut off the fractional part from the trillion... Yes.. It's important!!! )))))
If not int, at least long, eh?;)
I mean, the compiler swears there is one. Or did I misunderstand it, the compiler?
Not in the sense that I didn't write it before. Yeah. Thought I was dumb. But what could it be?