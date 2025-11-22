Errors, bugs, questions - page 837

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stringo:
When testing "by opening prices", test bars are formed as a whole. There is no concern about which bar began to form earlier (as opposed to the Jety-Ox test).
If it were so, we wouldn't have problems with the difference between the runs on "own" and "others'" symbol. Obviously, the bars of different instruments _have_ an order of priority.
 
marketeer:
Obviously, the bars of the different instruments _have_ an order of priority.
Of course there is. But it is not predetermined
 
stringo:
Of course there is. But it is not predetermined.
Then at what point does it become predetermined? And why can't it be predetermined?
 

How can that be:

Agents are authorised and working, but at the top it says authorisation failed?
 

Please help, I'm stumped, I can't find any information anywhere.

How can I get the volume weighted average opening price of a position after several trades from the EA? PriceOpen() from CPositionInfo shows the price of the first trade, but I need the current price obtained after several trades.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Типы торговых операций
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Типы торговых операций
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Типы торговых операций - Документация по MQL5
 
Something about the cloud is hardly working for me today. It's writing, thousands of tasks go there, but only a few are ready, progress is almost stagnant. :-(
[Deleted]  

tester...

I select the period 1 May 12 - 1 June 12 = I get a chart from 23 July to today... eurobank, M1, 50,000 bars per chart...

 
marketeer:

How can that be:

Agents are authorised and working, but at the top it says authorisation failed?
The situation is known. Let's find out. You haven't stopped optimising, have you?
 
EQU:

tester...

I select the period May 1,12 - June 1,12 = I get a chart from July 23 to today... eurostock, M1, 50,000 bars per chart...

That's right, you got the last 50,000 and showed it. There are 1440 bars in a day.
 

Good morning! I can't compile this line - it's a function written to mimic a quadruple function. I declare it, the compiler doesn't accept it with or without the variable. In fact, the variable doesn't play a role in calculations. I'm sorry, my dad's asking for tomato help, I'm not at the monitor yet.


1...830831832833834835836837838839840841842843844...3193
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