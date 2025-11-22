Errors, bugs, questions - page 837
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When testing "by opening prices", test bars are formed as a whole. There is no concern about which bar began to form earlier (as opposed to the Jety-Ox test).
Obviously, the bars of the different instruments _have_ an order of priority.
Of course there is. But it is not predetermined.
How can that be:
Agents are authorised and working, but at the top it says authorisation failed?
Please help, I'm stumped, I can't find any information anywhere.
How can I get the volume weighted average opening price of a position after several trades from the EA? PriceOpen() from CPositionInfo shows the price of the first trade, but I need the current price obtained after several trades.
tester...
I select the period 1 May 12 - 1 June 12 = I get a chart from 23 July to today... eurobank, M1, 50,000 bars per chart...
How can that be:
Agents are authorised and working, but at the top it says authorisation failed?
tester...
I select the period May 1,12 - June 1,12 = I get a chart from July 23 to today... eurostock, M1, 50,000 bars per chart...
Good morning! I can't compile this line - it's a function written to mimic a quadruple function. I declare it, the compiler doesn't accept it with or without the variable. In fact, the variable doesn't play a role in calculations. I'm sorry, my dad's asking for tomato help, I'm not at the monitor yet.