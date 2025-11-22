Errors, bugs, questions - page 826

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Buttons from some indicator remain, indicators and experts from this tab have been removed. After restarting the terminal, they are not gone.

 
sion:

Buttons from some indicator remain, indicators and EAs from this tab have been removed. After restarting the terminal, they are not gone.

??

What is the question and why the screenshot?

 
sion:

Buttons from some indicator remain, indicators and experts from this tab have been removed. After restarting the terminal, they are not gone.

Press "All" button to see all objects created programmatically.

Help in MetaTrader 5 → Work with Charts → Manage Chart → Lists of superimposed objects:

List of objects

The following commands are available in the object list window:

  • Show - move the chart to the selected object;
  • Properties - go to edit properties of the selected object;
  • Delete - deletes the selected object;
  • All - the "hidden" (OBJPROP_HIDDEN) property can be set for any object in MQL5. Such objects are displayed in a chart but they are not shown in the list of objects by default. If you click "All", hidden objects will be displayed in the list.

The Ctrl+A hotkey can be used to select all objects in the window.

 

You know I can't get these English words to make sense '}' - not all control paths return a value order.mq5 83 90

Please explain, what is it, in the sense of a writeable function? Thank you.

Here, maybe this will make it clearer to you and me what it is,

 bool OrderSelectt ( int i) { string stringg= "" ; stringg=PositionGetSymbol(i);
                           if (stringg!= "")return true ;
                           if (stringg== "")
                           if(0!= OrderGetTicket(i)) return true ; else return false;    }
Who controls or does not control what...
 
Dimka-novitsek:

You know I can't get these English words to make sense '}' - not all control paths return a value order.mq5 83 90

Please explain, what is it, in the sense of a writeable function? Thank you.

Example

int func(int param)
  {
   if(param==5)
     {
... какой-то код
// в конце блока не стоит return
     }
   else
     {
... какой-то код
      return(0);
     }
// нет общего ретурна
  }
So, in the above example, there is return for only one case where param != 5. For all other branches, return is not defined. This is what "not all control paths return value" means
 

THANK YOU!

Yeah, but I still can't figure out how to build a condition that would give a falser if the string is " " and if OrderGetTicket(i) also gives zero. I think I have returns where I need them!

 

Your writing is correct. This seems to be a fault of ours. Please write a request to the service-desk.

In the meantime, reformulate the function as follows

bool OrderSelectt(int i)
  {
   string stringg=PositionGetSymbol(i);
   if(stringg!="")
      return(true);
   else
     {
      if(0!=OrderGetTicket(i))
         return(true);
      else
         return(false);
     }
  }
[Deleted]  
I delete an indicator window with a code like this - it doesn't draw anything...
...
   int limit;
   if(prev_calculated==0)
      limit=0;
   else limit=prev_calculated-1;
//   int i=0;
//--- calculate MACD
   for(int i=limit;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++){
......
      int  RES=...
      int  B0=...
      int  B1=...
      int  B2=...
      int  B3=...
      Comment("RES=",RES,"  B0=",B0," B1=",B1," B2=",B2," B3=",B3);
      RESBuffer[i]=i%5;//RES;//ExtFastMaBuffer[i]-ExtSlowMaBuffer[i];
//--- calculate Signal
   }
...

The window is deleted, in the context menu - "delete indicator window" and"list of indicators" is greyed out, but the INDUKE LIKES TO LIKE WRITING COMMENTS FOR A FEW MINUTES...

What's this about?

 
THANK YOU!
 
Dimka-novitsek:
THANK YOU!
Sorry, I got a bit excited. There is a problem after all. I'll put in a request for service-desk myself
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