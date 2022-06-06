Help with "Not all control paths return a value" error

New comment
 

Can someone help me with this one, i got this error with this indicator and can't seem to figure it out.

Thanks.

  
  1. int start() 
{ 
  ⋮
      if ( (Dntrend[0] == EMPTY_VALUE) && (Dntrend[1] != EMPTY_VALUE) && bNewBar )
    { … }
//What are you returning here?
}

bool isNewBar(){ … }

  2. You should stop using the old event handlers (init, start, deinit) and IndicatorCounted() and start using new event handlers (OnInit, OnTick/OnCalculate, OnDeinit).
              Event Handling Functions - MQL4 Reference
              How to do your lookbacks correctly - MQL4 programming forum #9-14 & #19 (2016)

 
Olisipo:

Can someone help me with this one, i got this error with this indicator and can't seem to figure it out.

Thanks.

"Hull moving average of averages"


Other than what and how "William Roeder" advised you - little more explanation about - slope direction line indi is renamed of HMA (Hull moving average) indicator actually,also old enough

here is one of original code of HMA from so many variations of it


you can choose any of math (MAs types) from 20 available

7 price options

adjust hma speed feature where required

alerting package provided

interpolated mtf capable


PS : in example picture,applied both (your one and the one i posted),looks like overlapping each other perfectly,for to tell users they are exactly same thing - :)

 
thanks
New comment