Help with "Not all control paths return a value" error
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int start() { ⋮ if ( (Dntrend[0] == EMPTY_VALUE) && (Dntrend[1] != EMPTY_VALUE) && bNewBar ) { … } //What are you returning here? } bool isNewBar(){ … }
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You should stop using the old event handlers (init, start, deinit) and IndicatorCounted() and start using new event handlers (OnInit, OnTick/OnCalculate, OnDeinit).
Event Handling Functions - MQL4 Reference
How to do your lookbacks correctly - MQL4 programming forum #9-14 & #19 (2016)
Can someone help me with this one, i got this error with this indicator and can't seem to figure it out.
Thanks.
"Hull moving average of averages"
Other than what and how "William Roeder" advised you - little more explanation about - slope direction line indi is renamed of HMA (Hull moving average) indicator actually,also old enough
here is one of original code of HMA from so many variations of it
you can choose any of math (MAs types) from 20 available
7 price options
adjust hma speed feature where required
alerting package provided
interpolated mtf capable
PS : in example picture,applied both (your one and the one i posted),looks like overlapping each other perfectly,for to tell users they are exactly same thing - :)
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Can someone help me with this one, i got this error with this indicator and can't seem to figure it out.
Thanks.