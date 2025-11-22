Errors, bugs, questions - page 821
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's exactly what I'm looking for:
has anyone solved this problem?
The thing is, that I would like to port code to mql5 c++, but once again I stumble on the rake with dynamic arrays in mql5
PS: I'd like to start a topic hoping that we will collectively overcome this problem...
I've lost the incentive to solve in this very formulation. The sport interest has faded, and for practice the construct will be very slow (tested), because I have to do everything through the pointers, and they work slowly in mql5, because they are not pointers at all, but handles that refer to the hidden system table of real pointers.
But this only concerns "universal implementation", for arrays with unknown arbitrary dimension in advance. As for special cases of arrays with fixed dimension (2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, etc. -dimensional), the high-speed implementation is possible for them, and with tight packing of elements. I have made a two-dimensional one for me, I haven't neededbig dimensions yet. For the market, maybe I would, but until ex5-class libraries are implemented, the implementation cannot be hidden. Therefore, you have to either do it yourself, or place an order. There are a lot of craftsmen capable of doing this, and I am not the only one. But in principle, I could do it for a good price.
To my previous post = addendum...
Looks like all the memory is out after the compilations... Old EA instances - not deleted??
Charts and logs get cleaned out when they're not needed...
The bot only has 480 bytes of buffers and a dozen variables.
I see, thank you, but I'd like to give up MT5 for a couple of months, so I will use .dll from С++ like before.
What prevents me from doing it myself? Lack of skills? And how are you going to build up your qualification if you are not going to take up new tasks?
There's nothing complicated about it. Sit down, think about it, do it.
--
As for DLL - multidimensional masks are not the case when it makes sense to mess with DLLs. But if you mess with DotNET, you may use it, it has awesome container libraries for all kinds of unimaginable cases.
What prevents you from doing it yourself? Lack of skills? And how are you going to build up your skills if you are not going to take on new challenges?
There's nothing hard to do. Sit down, think about it, do it.
Nothing is stopping me, I know I can do it, I must be consciously trying to lower my qualifications )))) - I got lazy this summer, now it is time to start programming again
Thanks for the timely kick in the pants! :)
SZZ: I just noticed that mql5 has a newfunction overloading, while I remember Rashid specifically said thatthere is nofunction overloading and there never will be.
SZZ: I just noticed that mql5 now hasan overloading of operations, while I remember Rashid clearly said that there is nooverloading of operations and there won't be any
If the same thing happened to exception handling, that would be great!
It's been over three months since I've been able to catch a bug, of no apparent origin, in the EA - about once or twice a week it pops up with a message saying "array out of range".
I have tried every possible check in this area - it is useless, and when the Expert Advisor is deleted with this message, how can I know why it happened!
Fuck knows how to deal with it! No exceptions, give some other mechanism!
Let it stop the EA so I can see the state of the variables.
Man, it's mad enough, stubborn as ...
For more than three months now I've been unable to catch a bug, of unknown origin, in the EA - about once or twice a week it pops up with a message that "array out of range".
Doesn't this error indicate the line number and position where it occurred?
Doesn't this error indicate the line number and position where it occurred?
Yes, of course, but so what. I put all sorts of checks around this place.
I know the place, I don't understand why it happens!
I check the array's size before this line and other variables for outliers.
But still the Expert Advisor crashes a couple of times a week.
This is most likely my mistake, and I'm not against it. I'm against the fact that I don't have any mechanisms to find out where the dog is buried.
At the same time, there is a simple and convenient exclusion mechanism. They were introduced just for cases like this.
Renat answered me that if they introduce this mechanism, unwise programmers will immediately start to make mistakes and they will have to clean it up.
That's a ludicrous argument, in my opinion.