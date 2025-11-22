Errors, bugs, questions - page 820

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Yes!!! Result 10027, error 4752!!! Thank you!!!

10027
TRADE_RETCODE_CLIENT_DISABLES_AT
Autotrading is prohibited by the client terminal

I have ticked it from the beginning in the Expert Advisor properties, what else is it missing?

 
Dimka-novitsek:

Yes!!! Result 10027, error 4752!!! Thank you!!!

10027
TRADE_RETCODE_CLIENT_DISABLES_AT
Auto-trading prohibited by client terminal

Congratulations.
 
Thank you!!!!!
 

once again I haven't turned on MT5 for a couple of months, but here it is....

i understand, that there is no work with multidimensional dynamic arrays in mql5 yet? or rather only as double x_arr[][3] ?

If yes, then did someone write a class for working with multidimensional dynamic arrays?

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Объект динамического массива
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Объект динамического массива
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Объект динамического массива - Документация по MQL5
 
THANK YOU!!!!!
 
Super!!!!
 
IgorM:

once again I haven't turned on MT5 for a couple of months, but here it is....

i understand, that there is no work with multidimensional dynamic arrays in mql5 yet? or rather only as double x_arr[][3] ?

If yes, then did someone write a class for working with multidimensional dynamic arrays?

I only needed two-dimensional ones, so I used CArrayObj.
 
IgorM:

once again I haven't turned on MT5 for a couple of months, but here it is....

i understand, that there is no work with multidimensional dynamic arrays in mql5 yet? or rather only as double x_arr[][3] ?

If yes, then did someone write a class for working with multidimensional dynamic arrays?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6729/page2#comment_200027
 
MetaDriver:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6729/page2#comment_200027

Yes, that's exactly what I'm looking for:

MetaDriver:

I can suggest the following problem.

Array of any dimensionality (for clarity, let's limit it to, say, ^16).

The dimensionality is set at creation by the number of parameters, as for normal arrays.

XXArray  xx2(5,7),  xx5(12,12,16,16,8);

For all dimensions should work indexers ( A[i][j][k][n][m]....).

Purely for sport and brain training. :)

Who has solved this problem?

The thing is, that once again I would like to port to mql5 C++ code, but once again I stumble on the "rake" with dynamic arrays of mql5

PS: I'd like to start a topic in the hope that we will collectively overcome this problem...

[Deleted]  

When viewing the terminal/logbook tab, pressed "A" (English) XP SP3 Home

Result =.


1...813814815816817818819820821822823824825826827...3193
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