Errors, bugs, questions - page 820
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Yes!!! Result 10027, error 4752!!! Thank you!!!
10027
TRADE_RETCODE_CLIENT_DISABLES_AT
Autotrading is prohibited by the client terminal
I have ticked it from the beginning in the Expert Advisor properties, what else is it missing?
Yes!!! Result 10027, error 4752!!! Thank you!!!
10027
TRADE_RETCODE_CLIENT_DISABLES_AT
Auto-trading prohibited by client terminal
once again I haven't turned on MT5 for a couple of months, but here it is....
i understand, that there is no work with multidimensional dynamic arrays in mql5 yet? or rather only as double x_arr[][3] ?
If yes, then did someone write a class for working with multidimensional dynamic arrays?
once again I haven't turned on MT5 for a couple of months, but here it is....
i understand, that there is no work with multidimensional dynamic arrays in mql5 yet? or rather only as double x_arr[][3] ?
If yes, then did someone write a class for working with multidimensional dynamic arrays?
once again I haven't turned on MT5 for a couple of months, but here it is....
i understand, that there is no work with multidimensional dynamic arrays in mql5 yet? or rather only as double x_arr[][3] ?
If yes, then did someone write a class for working with multidimensional dynamic arrays?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6729/page2#comment_200027
Yes, that's exactly what I'm looking for:
I can suggest the following problem.
Array of any dimensionality (for clarity, let's limit it to, say, ^16).
The dimensionality is set at creation by the number of parameters, as for normal arrays.
XXArray xx2(5,7), xx5(12,12,16,16,8);
For all dimensions should work indexers ( A[i][j][k][n][m]....).
Who has solved this problem?
The thing is, that once again I would like to port to mql5 C++ code, but once again I stumble on the "rake" with dynamic arrays of mql5
PS: I'd like to start a topic in the hope that we will collectively overcome this problem...
When viewing the terminal/logbook tab, pressed "A" (English) XP SP3 Home
Result =.